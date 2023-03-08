11-year-old pours bleach in fifth-grade teacher’s coffee cup, New Mexico cops say

An 11-year-old student is accused of pouring bleach into her fifth-grade teacher’s coffee cup, New Mexico police said.

The teacher had briefly left the room on Feb. 28 when other students saw their Washington Avenue Elementary School classmate put the bleach into the cup, Todd Wildermuth, a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department, said in an email to McClatchy News on March 8.

The teacher, however, did not drink the coffee, as the other students warned them about what their classmate had done, Wildermuth said.

The Roswell Independent School District did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 8.

A school resource officer from the police department arrived at the school after personnel learned about the incident, according to Wildermuth.

Wildermuth said police believe the student “brought the bleach from a family member’s home where she was living.”

Police issued the student and her guardian a “juvenile citation,” which charges the student with “assault on school personnel,” Wildermuth said.

The case will be forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Office, which will determine how to proceed with the case, according to Wildermuth.

Roswell is about 200 miles southeast of Albuquerque.

