11-year-old recovering after being chased and shot by 3 men, police still searching for suspects

The search is on for three suspects who chased and shot an 11-year-old boy.

Atlanta Police said it happened on Jan. 14 at around 6:15 p.m., on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with others on Wednesday who reacted to the shooting and the victim’s mother, who wished to not be on camera. She said her son is doing better and has been released from the hospital.

“It’s sad...really horrible,” said a neighbor.

Police said surveillance video showed the young boy running from the three suspects trying to hide, but when they found him, they started shooting at him.

He was shot twice, and they also shot into a storefront nearby.

Police found the victim on the scene and he was taken to a Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Police don’t know what led to the chase and shooting

“It’s wrong for what happened, but there’s nothing I can do,” said the neighbor.

Others in the neighborhood also wondered what sparked the outburst of violence, especially targeting a pre-teen

“I’m going to have to pray for him. I’m going to have to pray for him,” said another neighbor.

Police are hoping someone can identify the suspects.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

