11-year-old reported missing out of West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing out of West Valley City, according to West Valley City Police.

Ruth Vaiangina is considered missing and endangered after leaving her home in the area of 2800 South 3000 West.

Courtesy of West Valley City Police

She was reportedly wearing a light blue shirt, black leggings, and carrying a backpack.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call police at 801-840-4000 immediately.

