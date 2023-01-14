11-year-old reports breaking free from attempted kidnapper in Ash Grove, sheriff says

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Friday evening in Ash Grove.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that at about 7:15 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was playing in the backyard of her home on Maple Street when she was grabbed by a man who tried to take her to a nearby truck.

The post says the girl was able to break free from the man and get away.

Ash Grove Police and Greene County deputies responded to the area but did not locate the truck. Surveillance footage from neighbors and businesses did not lead to "additional information or sightings of the vehicle or suspects," according to the post.

The sheriff's office says the girl described the person who grabbed her as a white man who was 5-foot-11, 200 pounds with black clothes and black-and-white shoes. The truck was described as a newer black truck with stock wheels and scratches around the wheels.

The girl also reported that there were two other individuals in the truck, a man and woman. The second man was in the driver's seat. He had black hair, no facial hair and was wearing a black coat. The woman was in the backseat and had hair longer than shoulder length, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County Sheriff's Office investigates attempted child abduction