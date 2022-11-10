11-year-old in serious condition after drive-by shooting, DeKalb police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 11-year-old in serious condition.
Police responded to a home off Muriforest Drive just after 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.
When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hip. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.
According to police, witnesses said shots were fired from two vehicles passing the location.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
