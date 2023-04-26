11-year-old shot in head while playing game with family inside Ohio apartment, cops say

An 11-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after she was shot in the head at an Ohio apartment, police told news outlets.

Police in North College Hill responded to a call the night of April 25 about a gunshot then screaming heard at an apartment complex, WLWT reported.

Officers arrived at the unit and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head and someone trying to perform CPR on her, police told the station.

The girl was alive, but her pulse was faint, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

She was playing a game in an upstairs bedroom with her 20-year-old brother and an 18-year-old family friend when the bullet struck her, the friend told police, according to the outlet. The gunshot came from outside, the friend told police, according to WXIX.

The brother and the friend were covered in blood, police told the outlet.

Their “clothes were taken as evidence,” along with two firearms and a spent shell casing, according to the outlet. They were also detained for questioning.

Officials have not commented on the girl’s condition.

McClatchy News has reached out to the North College Hill Police Department for more information.

North College Hill is about 10 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

