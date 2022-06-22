11-year-old shot in Portsmouth; police release footage of involved vehicles

An 11-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon and Portsmouth police are seeking information about two vehicles investigators believe were involved.

Officers responded to a reported of a person with a gunshot wound in the 10 block of Merrimac Drive at approximately 6:04 p.m. There, they found the injured child who was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to Portsmouth police.

Police released a 30-second video showing the two vehicles, a blue pick-up truck and a red Honda, traveling on Merrimac Drive. The video shows the truck driving slowly with the Honda behind. When the truck reaches a turn, a person in the backseat of the Honda can be seen reaching out of the window and appears to fire a gun at the truck at the 24-second mark.

The Honda then rams the back of the truck and pushes it out of frame.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the 11-year-old child was in one of the vehicles.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to call Portsmouth police at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. The public can also submit tips via the P3 Tips app, by visiting www.p3tips.com, or visiting www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

