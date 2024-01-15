11-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating after a child was shot Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 6:30 p.m., Atlanta police were called to Allen Temple Court in northwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the child was taken to the hospital.

According to APD, the investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 3202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The address appears to be Our Best Laundry Laundromat.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The child’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: