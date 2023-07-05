11-year-old shot three times in the leg outside Federal Way apartment complex

An 11-year-old was shot in the leg three times outside a Federal Way apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the boy was standing outside when he was caught in the crossfire between two groups having some sort of fight.

A mother of one of the boys the victim was playing with described hearing two bursts of gunfire.

“I was freaking out even more, and I see three kids running,” she recounted. “One fell and that was the one that got shot, and my son was right next to him.”

“Whoever did this needs to come forward, and I hope they get caught,” she added.

The boy is expected to survive. The King County Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests.