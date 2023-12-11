11-year-old Sophie has new wheelchair to maneuver school hallways

LANSING — The garage door opened for Sophie Ten Broeke, 11, as she came home from school Thursday to the biggest surprise of her life.

She saw it there, in her favorite color: Blue.

"Does it have a seatbelt?" she said.

And in moments Sophie was moving around her mom's driveway, in a motorized wheelchair, instead of her usual manual one.

Sophia tried out the "high" speed mode, going over the grass.

Her sister, Gertie Ten Broeke, 9, raced around her and said the two would get to play outside more.

Sophie Ten Broeke, 11, right, controls her new electric wheelchair as her sister Gertie, 9, runs along with her outside their home on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lansing. Sophie's mother Megan surprised Sophie with the wheelchair that was purchased at an affordable price from a Volunteers of America Michigan Thrift Store.

Sophie said it was the best gift.

"I can finally keep up with my friends in the hallway now," she said. "It's exhausting just trying to keep up with my friends in the manual one."

Sophie has cerebral palsy and she absolutely loves cats, said Megan Ten Broeke, her mother.

As Sophie took her first laps around the home, she said the new chair was "perrrfect."

Her mother said the wheelchair was an unexpected find. She had gone to a Volunteers of America thrift store on West Saginaw Street just to browse for stuff during a 50% off sale.

And sitting there was a new-looking electric wheelchair - all the bells and whistles, including a built-in TV remote and Bluetooth connection - and it was a fraction of the cost of a new one, just $300.

Megan Ten Broeke, right, smiles while watching her daughter Sophie, 11, left, control her new electric wheelchair on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, outside their home in Lansing. Megan surprised Sophie with the wheelchair that she purchased at an affordable price from a Volunteers of America Michigan Thrift Store.

Ten Broeke said the family has always wanted to get something like this for Sophie, but the chairs can cost $6,000 to $12,000. Their insurance only covered either a manual chair or an electric one, and they had already gotten the manual chair.

"So this changed everything," Ten Broeke said.

Shopping at a thrift store made it possible to get the nearly unused wheelchair, she said.

"Thrift stores are about finding retail items at a fraction of the cost," said Shannon Miller, vice president of thrift for Volunteers of America in Michigan. "To be the connection between someone who didn’t need that item anymore and someone who needed it? That's kind of cool."

Miller said thrift stores rely on donations and during the holiday season, inventory tends to move out of the store faster than the donations come in. The money from the sales goes to support causes like veteran issues and senior housing. Volunteers of America also has volunteer opportunities during and beyond the holiday season.

Sophie Ten Broeke, 11, left, controls her new electric wheelchair at her home on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Lansing. Sophie's mother Megan surprised Sophie with the wheelchair that was purchased at an affordable price from a Volunteers of America Michigan Thrift Store.

For Sophie, the wheelchair opens up new possibilities: Going outside more, keeping up with friends and being more independent. But she's also 11, and it's a cool new toy that she wants everyone to see.

After checking on the seatbelt, Sophie asked if it had a horn.

She's planning on moving as fast as her friends in the Mason Middle School hallways. Having a horn will let everyone know Sophie is there.

"It's the most exciting thing to happen to me," she said. "Everybody will notice my new wheelchair."

