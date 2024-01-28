11-year-old stabbed by 2-year-old: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

(FOX40.COM) — An 11-year-old has allegedly been stabbed by their 2-year-old sibling, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the 11-year-old is on the way to the hospital now with non-life-threatening injuries and will be okay.

The sheriff’s office added that the stabbing was accidental.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Yosemite Avenue in South Sacramento.

