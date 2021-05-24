11-year-old swimmer drowns after he gets stuck on log in river, Missouri police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

An 11-year-old swimming in a Missouri river drowned after he got stuck on a log, officials say.

The boy entered the Big River near Morris Mill to swim downstream when he got stuck on the log in the middle of the waterway Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He went underwater and didn’t resurface, officials say.

A deputy responding to the drowning stripped off his uniform and swam to help rescue the boy and perform CPR, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak tweeted.

When emergency medical services responders arrived, they pulled him across the river to be taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

He was wearing a life jacket, officials say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told KMOV the boy was swimming at a family gathering to celebrate a birthday.

“It’s not one of these things that you can just walk away from and not remember. Every time we do one of these it’s always a bad ending,” Cedar Hill Assistant Fire Chief Greg Shuster told KTVI. “My heart goes out to the families anytime this happens. It’s tough, and it’s tough on our guys too. It’s just a tragedy all the way around.”

The boy’s name wasn’t released Monday.

8-year-old Missouri boy drowns while visiting Texas beach with family, officials say

