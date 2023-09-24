11 p.m. Update on Ophelia: Depression 'still dropping decent rain'
The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it high winds, flooding and “life-threatening” storm surge to the Carolina coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
Score fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' wrote one fan.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Colby Covington is officially getting another title shot.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Biden's biggest political vulnerability is that voters have lost purchasing power since he came into office.
The Sky-Eagle Collection founder wove critical Native issues into his runway show.
Pretty things just make the world go 'round.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
These clippers 'cut like a hot knife through butter,' reports one of over 32,000 five-star reviewers.
The biggest news stories this morning: Everything announced at Microsoft’s Surface event, Google takes a snarky shot at Apple over RCS in its latest ad, X is disabling Circles on October 31.
After Netflix and Disney+ introduced ad-supported plans last year, Amazon said in an update today that it will start showing ads on Prime Video early next year. Amazon noted that ads will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Canada in early 2024. Prime Video users in France, Italy, Spain and Mexico will start seeing ads later in the year.
Microsoft is releasing a big Windows 11 update on September 26. Update 23H2 includes the new AI-powered Windows Copilot feature, a native RAR app, a new volume mixer and a lot more.
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.