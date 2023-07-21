11 people arrested in Des Moines after federal drug, weapon trafficking probe

The Des Moines Police Department assisted in the arrest of 11 people in connection with a year-long investigation into gang activity in the city.

The investigation, dating back to late 2021, focused on the Only My Brothers, or OMB, gang in Des Moines. Des Moines Police allege the gang has been involved in nearly 100 shooting incidents involving 92 firearms since the investigation began. Police have since recovered 73 of those firearms, according to a post on the Des Moines Police Department's Facebook page.

The department helped execute nine federal search warrants Thursday, resulting in the arrests of nine individuals, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office. Two additional defendants were already in federal custody before the warrants were executed. Investigators also seized "13,000 suspected fentanyl pills, seven firearms, one machine gun conversion device, and $23,000 in cash," according to the release.

One of the firearms recovered during the investigation was found in possession of one of the victims of the Starts Right Here shooting in January which killed two students and seriously injured the program's founder, Will Keeps. Warrant applications related to the shooting depict a steadily intensifying feud between two clusters of affiliated gangs, most notably the Strap gang and OMB. The warrant application alleges that the victims in the shooting, Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, were part of the OMB faction, though the families of the victims have disputed their gang involvement.

The investigation also found multiple firearms contained illegal "switches" or "Glock switches," which the Des Moines Police Department wrote on Facebook are "illegal after-market attachment[s] that converts semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic firearms." These types of weapons have the capability to fire at a rate of 1,200 rounds per minute and are illegal under federal law, according to the post.

Those arrested range in age from 18 to 44. The federal charges against each individual range from possession with intent to distribute marijuana and fentanyl to firearms trafficking. Five of the individuals were charged with conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, which is when one individual conspires to purchase a firearm for another person who is legally not able to make the purchase.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will continue to work side by side to aggressively investigate crimes of violence and conduct that promotes and sustains this violence, including the trafficking of fentanyl, firearms trafficking, and straw purchasing,” United States Attorney Richard Westphal said in a news release. “Our thanks to the dedicated local, state and federal law enforcement agents and officers whose tireless dedication to the protection of this community is exemplified by this investigation. To individuals and groups that use violent crime, firearms and drug trafficking as a means to any end, please stop or face similar consequences.”

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police, federal agencies arrest 11 people for gang activity