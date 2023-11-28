11 people died and 75 were injured after an elevator plunged 650 feet at a platinum mine

The incident happened at an Implats platinum mine near Rustenburg, South Africa. Implats/AP

11 miners were killed and 75 were injured when an elevator plunged 650 feet at a platinum mine.

The incident occurred Monday at the mine in Rustenburg, South Africa.

All 86 people were being brought to the surface when the elevator suddenly plunged.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An elevator suddenly dropped about 650 feet (200 meters) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday night at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalized.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was "the darkest day in the history of Implats."

An investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.

All 86 mine workers killed or injured were in the elevator, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said. Some of the injured had "serious compact fractures," he said.

Theron said the elevator dropped about 650 feet (200 meters) down the shaft in what was a highly unusual accident.

South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum.

The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, down from 74 the year before.

Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased in the last two decades from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to South African government figures.

Read the original article on Business Insider