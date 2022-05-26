11 people killed this month: Lexington’s homicide rate jumps in May

Wednesday’s triple homicide in Lexington increased the number of homicide victims this month to 11, the most in a single month in Lexington since at least 2007, according to the police department crime data which goes back to 2008.

Nine of this month’s victims were killed in shootings while two – 13-year-old Deon Williams and 5-year-old Skyler Williams – were allegedly stabbed by their mother, according to police. Police are asking for the public’s help in slowing down the violence, because it’s “tough to predict when violent crime is going to occur.”

“We ask the community to work together and please contact the Lexington Police Department if they see something suspicious. So we can have officers in the area,” Sgt. Guy Miller wrote in an email. “We ask the community to help us set the tone that violence is not the answer.”

Miller also said police need the public’s help in arresting murder suspects. Of the eight incidents resulting in a homicide, only three include an arrest of a suspect.

“We ask anybody with information that may lead to an arrest for past violent crimes to bring that information to the attention of our detectives either by reaching out to them directly or through an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers,” Miller said. “The Lexington Police Department needs information on who is committing these crimes.”

There have been 20 homicides in Lexington this year, according to police data. The city set a record last year with 37.

Wednesday’s homicide on Caywood Drive left Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Steven Wilson, 64, was charged with three counts of murder – domestic violence, police said.

There have been five homicide deaths in the city since Saturday, according to police data.

Five of the 11 homicides in May have allegedly involved domestic violence. Nikki James, 43, was charged with two counts of murder – domestic violence from the deaths of Deon and Skyler Williams.

Story continues

Three others have been shot and killed in the last nine days. On May 17, Eric Boone, 42, was shot and killed at the intersection of New Circle Road and Meadow Lane, according to police.

Four days later Todd Kenion, 34, was shot in the 700 block of Florence Avenue and pronounced dead on scene, police said. 29-year-old Malcomn Long was shot and killed in the 400 block of Locust Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators asked anyone with information about any open homicide case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.