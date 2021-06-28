11 people shot in Chicago neighborhood, 1 fatally, during 1 of 2 mass shootings in as many hours Sunday

CHICAGO – Eleven people were struck by a barrage of gunfire in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood late Sunday, leaving a woman dead and men and women between the ages of 21 and 57 injured, according to Chicago police.

The attack happened in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue around 10:55 p.m., police said in a media notification. Of the 11 people who were hit, a woman whose name and age had not been released early Monday was the only fatality, officials said.

The shooting was the second of two mass shooting attacks in the span of about two hours. At 8:45 p.m. six people were shot in the 2000 block of East 71st Street in South Shore. Between the two mass shootings, police said there had been at least 17 people shot, two of them fatally — one from each scene. A police spokeswoman would not say whether investigators think there is any connection between the two shootings or if they were unrelated.

On Artesian Avenue in Marquette Park, people had been gathered, standing outside, when three men “emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd,” police said.

Authorities detailed the injuries, including:

– A man, 35, was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

– A woman, 57, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

– A woman, 23, was shot in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

– A man, 27, was taken to Mount Sinai but his age, condition and injuries were unknown.

– A woman, 38, was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

– A woman, 21, suffered a graze wound to the head. She arrived at Holy Cross Hospital in a private vehicle and was listed in fair condition.

– A man, 42, was shot in the leg and he went to Holy Cross in a private vehicle and was listed in fair condition.

– A man, 29, was shot in the leg and he arrived at Holy Cross in a private vehicle and was listed in serious condition.

Story continues

– A man, 21, was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

– A man, 34, was shot in the torso and leg and was taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition.

– A woman who police said had not been identified suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities initially said there had been at least eight people shot in the Marquette Park attack, and later updated the number to 11.

No motive for the shooting had been released early Monday. No arrests had been made and no description of the gunmen had been provided.

____