These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Nov. 16—Eleven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Brandon S. Smith, 37, of Springfield: two counts of theft.

Gary L. Booth, 47, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Sarah J. Dewitt, 36, of Springfield: theft.

Dennis L. Klintworth, 50, of Johnstown: aggravated possession of drugs.

Lacey M. Pollard, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, N.C.: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault.

Jeffrey R. Coppens Jr., 36, of Dayton: menacing by stalking, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Daniel J. A. Taylor Sr., 43: theft.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft

Treon W. Hutchins, 20, of Springfield: felonious assault

Nathaniel D. Compston, 36: violating protection order.