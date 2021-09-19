11 people wounded after 7 weekend shootings in Minneapolis

At least 11 people are injured, three of them critically, after a violent weekend in Minneapolis.

The men and women wounded in seven separate shootings spanning less than 30 hours across the city are the latest victims of gun violence in one of the city's deadliest years in a generation. The uptick in violent crime has troubled some parts of Minneapolis in particular, such as the Phillips neighborhood, where two men were shot at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Minneapolis police report that two vehicles crashed in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South and gunshots were heard in the area. Officers located a man at the scene with a noncritical gunshot wound and moments later another man with a noncritical gunshot wound checked in at Hennepin Healthcare. The shooting remains under investigation.

About an hour earlier in downtown Minneapolis, a woman and two men were shot in the area near First Avenue. All three were taken to the hospital, where one man was in critical condition. Police later arrested two men in their early 20s. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they've been formally charged.

In Uptown shortly before midnight, police were called to the 1400 block of West Lake Street where a man and woman were injured following reports of multiple gunshots. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Around 9:20 p.m. Minneapolis police responded to the sound of gunfire in Gold Medal Park. A man who was the victim of an armed carjacking was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition. Around 6:40 p.m., a woman was critically wounded by gunfire in north Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood. She arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital ten minutes after a ShotSpotter activation in the 2300 block of North Bryant Avenue where officers located evidence of gunfire.

On early Saturday morning shortly before 1 a.m., a man with a noncritical gunshot wound checked in at a hospital after he told police he was robbed at gunpoint. "The victim fought back and was then shot," said Officer Garrett Parten in a news release Sunday, adding that the location of the shooting is unknown.

Forty minutes later, another man checked into the hospital with noncritical gunshot wounds following a ShotSpotter activation in the 2900 block of 27th Avenue South.

There have been 71 homicides so far in Minneapolis in 2021, and the city is on track this year to surpass 2020's record-high 9,600 gunfire reports.

Kim Hyatt