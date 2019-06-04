Show Your USA Pride with These Great Fourth of July Decor

It's time to party like it's 1776. Turn your Independence Day celebration into a patriotic extravaganza with sparklers, flags, and red, white, and blue everything. If you're going to a Fourth of July parade or brilliant fireworks show this year, you can bring some of these along, or use them to get your outdoor space ready to celebrate. Whether you're hosting a BBQ or just celebrating with a few friends and family, these festive (and affordable!) decorations bring the stars and stripes to your 4th of July celebration without breaking the bank. Plus some of these decorations you can use all-year! Fire up the grill, lather on some sunscreen, and get ready to celebrate the good, ol' USA. And if you don't feel like shopping for decorations this year, check out these adorable red, white, and blue crafts that are perfect for July 4th and easy to make. Ready, set, celebrate!