11 PM Sports October 17
Gio Reyna seemed liberated, and the USMNT bounced back in style from its 3-1 loss to Germany.
For a second time in the last month, one of the industry’s most prominent figures has proposed a plan that could reshape and potentially upend the current college athletics model.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.
Netflix's first live sports event is a golf tournament that features F1 drivers and PGA Tour pros. You can watch The Netflix Cup live on November 14.
President Biden may have finally decided it's time to help Ukraine win, instead of just preventing them from losing. His reelection could depend on the outcome.
Paramount president/CEO Chris McCarthy sent a letter to employees telling them that Showtime will no longer do sports beyond the end of the year, which spells the end of boxing and MMA on the network.
"I was frustrated and kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked," Beamer said.
2024 Lexus RC add a color, a wheel, and $100 to the price. 2024 said to be the last year for the RC F Track Edition.
The top-rated Sonicare is also loved by more than 18,000 Amazon shoppers.
Positioned at the top of the Hilux range in Europe, the GR Sport II gets chassis improvements, a specific exterior design, and more tech in the cabin.
Ever since BeReal became popular among Gen Zers, giving them a platform to be their true selves rather than scrolling through heavily edited content, there’s been a rise in social apps that cater to this craving for authenticity and connection. Swsh is a social app founded by Gen Zers, for Gen Zers that wants to help strengthen true friendships -- as opposed to surface-level relationships with followers. Every night at 9 PM, Swsh users answer five daily “Most Likely To” questions with their friends, voting on who is the most likely to “dance with a stranger” or “party till 3 AM then work out at 6 AM.” Users collect superlatives and points for how many votes they earn.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Welcome to "haunted hydrology" 101. Geo Rutherford's super-popular TikTok series occurs every October and has viewers hooked.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said in September — in the wake of his hand-picked CEO's sudden departure — that the logistics company needed to get its house in order. It started with Petersen rescinding dozens of employment offers and looking to lease out the company’s office space as it looks to get costs under control. The layoffs, which began October 13, are the latest drama to ripple through the company since Dave Clark resigned as CEO last month and Petersen, once again, reclaimed the top leadership post.
Arjun Thyagarajan and Raghav Lal, the co-founders of fintech startup Solid, are pushing back on Series B investor FTV Capital, which filed a lawsuit against the company to get its $61 million investment back. At the time private equity firm FTV invested in 2022, Solid was also offering cryptocurrency products. FTV Capital’s suit, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery and made public on October 2, claims, among other things, that Thyagarajan and Lal “lied to FTV concerning the company’s revenues, customer churn, and business generally and further deceived FTV.”