11 products with thousands of reviews on sale for Prime Day

Save big on popular products with thousands of reviews during Amazon Prime Day 2022

It's the event everyone has been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. Today, the site is chock-full of amazing deals but if you’re overwhelmed and wondering which products are actually good quality, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we've rounded up deals on the best and most popular products Amazon has to offer—we’re talking items beloved by thousands and thousands of Amazon reviewers, many of which are Reviewed staff-vetted themselves.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a great espresso machine or looking to up your style at a discount, these products pass the quality test—both by us and by shoppers like you.

1. These stellar—and uber-popular— AirPods

Apple Airpods Pro are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The Apple AirPods Pro have earned our mark of approval and consistently rank as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, so that 4.7 rating from over 84,000 reviewers isn't much of a surprise. Given the Pro's snug fit, sound quality and usually-not-so-cheap price, Prime Day is the most opportune moment to snag a pair: right now, you can get them for $79 off.

$170 at Amazon

2. An egg-cellent kitchen appliance

The Dash Egg Cooker is an Amazon favorite.

This rapid egg cooker is an Amazon fave for its ability to simplify every egg-based meal you make, from omelets to scrambled eggs to hard-boiled to deviled. Eggs aren't the only thing it cooks either—steamed veggies and dumplings are fair game. The cooker holds up to 12 eggs and comes in a myriad of pretty colors.

$24 at Amazon

3. Our top-ranked massage gun

The Theragun Elite is the best massage gun we've ever tested.

The Theragun Elite is not only loved by Amazon shoppers but is also Reviewed-approved—it's our winner for the Best Massage Gun we've tested. Another reason to relax? It's on sale today for $100 off. We particularly love its ergonomic handle and smartphone app while Amazon buyers rave about its quality and quiet performance. The Elite has five included attachments and changeable speeds for a customized massage experience.

$299 at Amazon

4. A super-smooth robot vacuum for 40% off

The iRobot Rooma is 40% off on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

In the world of robot vacuums, the iRobot brand stands tall: Two iRobot version are the top scorers in our best robot vacuums roundup. Thousands of Amazon buyers agree with our assessment. You can get this for 40% off for Amazon Prime Day. This model cleans both carpets and hard floors, detects stairs and furniture and can work on a personalized cleaning schedule with its corresponding app or voice assistant.

$180 at Amazon

5. Chic Ray-Bans to take on the sun in style

Take $49 off these classic Ray-Bans on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are arguably the most stylish way to take on the sun—it's no wonder they're our number one sunglasses brand you can trust on Amazon. Amazon reviewers insist you can't go wrong with them. Right now, you can save up to $49 on these classic sunnies.

$114 at Amazon

6. A Blink Mini camera for indoor home security

At 54% off, this Blink Mini camera is a great Prime deal.

At 54% off and clocking in almost 200,000 Amazon reviews, it's safe to say this Blink Mini camera may be your smartest home tech purchase for Amazon Prime Day. The camera alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected and the two-way audio lets you speak to whoever is on the other side. You can pair this with Alexa and use it as a doorbell as well.

$30 at Amazon

7. A LEGO model for any Star Wars fan

Fans will love this Star Wars building kit.

Star Wars fans can enjoy Amazon Prime Day too with great deals on things like this LEGO Star Wars building kit. It’s loved by reviewers for the amount of detail on its 1,000+ pieces and the seven minifigures that come with the set—all of fan-favorite characters. Right now, you can take $32 off the kit.

$128 at Amazon

8. The Apple Watch 7 at its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best Prime Day deals right now, saving you $120.

The Apple Watch 7 is one of the best Prime Day deals right now, saving you $120 today only. This model snagged the title of our top favorite Apple watch, loved thanks to its large display, quick charging ability and fitness tracker. It's the lowest price we've seen on this new model so you'll have to be quick—we don't expect this deal to last long.

$279 at Amazon

9. A perfect espresso cup

Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and never worry about a bad cup of coffee again.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine, naming features like the pressure gauge, automated cleaning cycle, hot water dispenser and steamed milk function as standouts. Some have had the machine for almost four years, speaking to its quality. Now, you can take advantage of this Prime Day deal and never have to worry about a bad cup of coffee again.

$650 at Amazon

10. Chewable nugget ice for your favorite beverages

On Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can get the machine for $150 off.

The GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker enhances your favorite drinks with chewable nugget ice. Amazon reviewers say is a hundred times better than hard restaurant ice, and we agree. The machine can make up to 24 pounds of ice per day and is designed to avoid clumping or clogging. With today's exclusive Amazon Prime deal, you can get the machine for $150 off its regular price tag of $579.

$429 at Amazon

11. An air fryer that makes family meals easy

The Ninja Foodi has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 from thousands of Amazon shoppers.

Air fryers are a home staple at this point and the dual-zone Ninja Foodi has an almost perfect rating of 4.8 from thousands of Amazon shoppers. With its huge capacity, 6-in-1 mode and faster cooking ability, it's easy to get those family-sized dinners ready in no time. With this great Amazon Prime deal, you save $70.

$160 at Amazon

