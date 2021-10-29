Are 11 questions saving lives? NC, domestic violence officials say yes.

Has your partner threatened you with a weapon?

Did he or she threaten to kill you? Do you think they might try to kill you?

Those are among 11 questions some North Carolina law enforcement agencies are asking domestic violence victims to help prevent them from being killed.

If someone answers yes to one of the three questions above they are deemed high risk and connected with a local domestic violence service provider.

The program, developed by Maryland researchers, brings together law enforcement and domestic violence service providers to educate victims on their risks, options and help available to them.

In 2019, Attorney General Josh Stein announced a statewide initiative to to provide training on the assessment. At the time, Alamance, Buncombe, Davidson, Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties were implementing it.

The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence serves domestic violence victims and agencies implementing the assessment across the country.

“Research shows that these serves are life-saving and effective,” the agency states in a 2018 homicide prevention report.

The assessment program is based on research from Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell at Johns Hopkins University who identified risk factors for women at high-risk of being killed by their partner. Those factors include an intimate partner:

▪ Increasing the severity and frequency of violence over the past six months.

▪ Threatening to kill or harm victim or their children.

▪ Possessing or having access to a gun.

▪ Strangling their partner.

More than 1,029 people have been killed in in domestic-violence related homicides in North Carolina since 2011, according to an N.C. Department of Public Safety report.

More than 35% of North Carolina women and 30% of men experience intimate partner violence, sexual violence or stalking in their life time, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

How the risk assessment works

When law enforcement officers respond to domestic violence incidents, they ask 11 questions.

If victims answer yes to certain questions, or an officer has concerns, they are considered high-risk and connected to to a domestic violence service provider.

Campbell’s studies found nearly half of intimate female violence victims weren’t able to recognize their risk of being killed by their partner, according to the Maryland network. Research shows very few reach out for help.

The program has been implemented by 872 law enforcement programs in 39 states, according to the Maryland network.

North Carolina programs

Jasmine McGhee, special deputy attorney general and director of public protection at the N.C. Department of Justice, said agencies in eight counties are using the assessment.

Training for new jurisdictions has slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently on hold as officials await an update to the assessment, expected in 2022, McGhee said.

About a dozen jurisdictions have asked about the training, including Orange County which is ready to move forward as soon as it is available, McGhee said. The update is expected to upgrade strangulation as a high-risk factor, she said.

In addition, the department has implemented a statewide working group to share challenges and successes.

Jurisdictions using the assessment have seen success, McGhee said, including stronger relationships and information sharing between law enforcement and domestic violence service providers.

Research shows it takes an average of seven domestic violence incidents before a victim may leave, she said.

“One of the things this assessment allows us to do is try to interrupt that cycle and try to get people to services and give them an opportunity to get a safety plan in place sooner,” McGhee said.

“The sooner that we can get that in place the more likely that there is a positive outcome in these circumstances,” she said.

Wake County services

Ryan Kelly, associate director of Victim Services at InterAct in Wake County, said the lethality assessment program was implemented in 2013 after Wake had one of the highest rates of domestic violence homicides in the state.

Initial law enforcement participants included Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the town of Cary, but now the number is up to eight agencies in the county, along with the WakeMed emergency room departments.

“Every time we onboard a new law enforcement entity, we see an increase in the number of people accessing our services,” she said.

Last year, InterAct and its partners did 1,366 screenings, with 71% of them deemed to be high risk of lethality or an average of three people per day, according to information provided by the agency.

Officials in Wake have say victims’ feel less isolated and become more aware of services, and that risk factors lessen the longer victims work with the agency, Kelly said.

Last but not least, it is saving lives, she said, with those deemed high risk immediately approved for shelter services.

“We are able to get them and their children a safe place to go,” she said. “That creation of immediate safety through the shelter program then kind of opens up doors for us being able to establish stability.”

To get more information about the lethality assessment program contact the Department of Justice at publicprotection@ncdoj.gov.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, resources can be found through local North Carolina agencies or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.