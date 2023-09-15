11 Rare Photos of Diana Ross Early In Her Career

Ever since she burst onto the scene in the early ‘60s, Diana Ross has become quite an icon. From her voice to her personality and style, it’s easy to see why the 79-year-old Detroit native has cemented herself as one of the greatest performers of all time. Whether belting out chart-topping singles with The Supremes to venturing out to start a successful solo career and starring in big-name movies like Lady Sings the Blues, Mahogany, and The Wiz, there’s no question that Ross is a force.

In honor of her legendary career, we’re going way back to her early days with The Supremes when they were called The Primettes to her memorable duet album with Marvin Gaye and beyond. Scroll on for some of the rarest and most memorable moments.

Early 1960s: Posing with the Supremes

First up is a photo of Ross with fellow members of The Supremes. As mentioned, the group was originally known as The Primettes and was founded in Detroit in 1959. Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, Betty McGlown, and Florence Ballard were the four founding members. McGlown left after getting engaged and was replaced by Barbara Martin, who also parted ways with the group later on.

Early 1960s: Getting Ready to Perform

Catch a fun black-and-white candid of Ross helping her fellow members get ready backstage.

Early 1960s: Taking the Stage

The group performed countless times together, often in matching outfits. They’re pictured here in light green frocks with beaded hems, sparkly bodices, and matching heels. It’s certainly a show-stopping look.

1962: In New York City

In 1962, Ross stepped in front of the camera with Ballard and Wilson in New York City. It was around this time that the group released their debut album Meet the Supremes.

1964: A Portrait Session

The trio went with softer pink and white cardigan sets for this photo shoot in 1964. Between 1964 and 1969, the group managed to record and release 12 No. 1 hits that fans couldn’t get enough of.

1968: At E.M.I. Records

Here, Ross rocks an effortlessly cool ensemble featuring a white turtleneck, round glasses, a silk scarf, and a statement necklace. She struck a pose when she stopped by the E.M.I. Records headquarters.

1969: G.I.T. on Broadway

A year later, Ross starred in G.I.T. on Broadway with The Supremes and The Temptations. During the television special, the two groups performed various songs and acted in comedy sketches inspired by Broadway and Hollywood.

1970: Solo Career

Shortly after, Ross launched her solo career. Her first single was “Reach Out (And Touch Somebody’s Hand).”

1972: Lady Sings the Blues

Then, in 1972, Ross took to the big screen in Lady Sings the Blues, a film about Billie Holiday’s life. It was one of her first movie roles.

1973: In London

She went across the pond to London in 1973, and around the same time, she released several studio albums such as Touch Me in the Morning, Last Time I Saw Him, and a duet album with Marvin Gaye titled Diana & Marvin.

1974: Radio City Music Hall

Last, but not least, Ross commanded the stage at Radio City Music Hall in a head-turning feathered gown. She also went on to star as Tracy Chambers in Mahogany, a film about a blossoming fashion designer, a year later.

