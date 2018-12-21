11 Real Moms Reveal What Happened When They Returned to the Workforce

To understand the struggles working moms face, GOBankingRates interviewed 11 women who returned to work after having children. They shared their experiences — the good and the bad — that seem to defy the belief that taking a sabbatical can help your career .

Society expects women to have children. It also expects them to work, as it’s no longer feasible for many Americans to live on a single income . And yet, after pausing their careers to have and care for their children, many mothers find returning to the workplace a challenge. Some feel out of practice or struggle to adjust to their new double role. Other times, the lapse in employment makes it difficult to find a new job.

Her Employer Wasn't Accommodating

Name: Annick Lenoir-Peek

Annick Lenoir-Peek Industry: Law

Law Time spent away from work: 10 weeks for her first child, 6 months for her second

Annick Lenoir-Peek, the creator of The Common Traveler, struggled to find a suitable job as an attorney after becoming a mother. All the jobs she was offered were framed as full-time, but when she took them, rarely turned out to be. Employers also routinely doubted her dedication to the job.

However, Lenoir-Peek cited employers’ failure to accommodate parents as her biggest challenge. “The worst was courthouse clerks who would tell me to go use the public restroom [to pump breast milk],” she said. “I had to ask judges if I could use their chambers or ask for a recess to go park far away in the parking lot.”

When her children eventually reached school age, her request for a slight shift in hours was seen as a problem. Lenoir-Peek believes she was initially turned down because “they’d never had a female attorney who was the primary parent.” Fortunately, someone went to bat for her and convinced her bosses it wouldn’t be an issue.

A High-Demand Job Helped

Name: Vicki Cook

Vicki Cook Industry: Education

Education Time spent away from work: 2.5 months for her first, 4.5 months for her second

Creator of Make Smarter Decisions, Vicki Cook was fortunate enough to be in a high-demand career when she had her children. “As a chemistry teacher, they were begging for me to return since they couldn’t find a qualified replacement for me,” she said. Now, she pays it forward by substituting for new moms who are science teachers.

Cook realizes this was a fortunate situation, one that many women don’t experience. “It’s helpful to have a union and clear contracts around parental leave,” she said.

Not Being Full-Time Means Career Stagnation

Name: Amy White

Amy White Industry: Healthcare

Healthcare Time spent away from work: 3 months

Amy White of the parenting blog So Goes Life worked with many working moms as an HR director before having her own child, so she knows a thing or two about what happens when moms go back to work. She meant to work part-time upon her return, but the hours slowly increased to the point that she was working full-time and then some. She realized that she needed to decrease her hours in order to juggle both family and career.

“At this point, I know that I won’t receive additional promotions or be able to grow within the company until I am able to work my typical 50-60 hour weeks,” she said. “It is really hard to watch others move forward, but for me, the sacrifice of working part-time to have more time with my baby is worth the stalled career.”

She Became a Better Employee

Name: Brianna Rooney

Brianna Rooney Industry: Talent Acquisition

Talent Acquisition Time spent away from work: 11 weeks

Brianna Rooney has been a recruiter for 11 years and runs recruiting company Techees. She also has two children, ages 5 and 20 months. She said maternity leave made her fear being “out of the game,” as well as a disconnect with her employees.

Though there was an adjustment period, Rooney is now in the swing of things. She’s come to recognize that being a mom has actually made her better at her job. “You find ways to multi-task better than you even imagined,” she said. “I can move at lightning speed.”

She Fell Behind Her Peers

Name: Cerentha Harris

Cerentha Harris Industry: Media

Media Time spent away from work: 1 year for each child

Many countries treat maternity leave a lot differently than the U.S. Having kids in Australia, for instance, ensured Cerentha Harris, a senior director of content in digital media, would get a year off with three months paid, plus the guarantee of a job when she returned.

There was a downside to her lengthy leave, though. “I fell two years behind in terms of my salary and my husband did not,” she said. “We were earning the same amount at the time I got pregnant and he pulled ahead over that period and has stayed ahead ever since. That is frustrating — that feeling that I had to make a choice he didn’t have to make. And my career suffered.”