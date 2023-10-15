My Take: 11 reasons to dump Trump

The Jewish sage Hillel initiated an expression that has since been used by numerous others over the years from U.S. presidents to foreign leaders. He is reported to have said “If not now, when?” The phrase suggests that a point has been reached that demands action. Waiting will only create more danger, pain and problems. Add to that expression this phrase: "If not me, who?" These are the questions I would pose to every Republican voter who still is considering voting for Trump in either the primary election and/or the general election in November of 2024.

Continuing to hold to the idea that this deeply flawed individual is in any way suited to hold the world’s most powerful office is insanity. If you do still see him as a qualified and viable candidate for the presidency of the United States, you need to consider the following.

Trump is charged with 91 felony counts in three different court cases. Trump has suggested that our recently retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is a traitor and execution should be his punishment. Trump has been found guilty of fraud in seeking loans and insurance and in paying taxes. Trump has been found guilty of defamation of character and sexual assault. Trump shared nuclear secrets with foreign individuals who are now able to provide this information to U.S. and NATO enemies. Trump has from the beginning of his presidential run suggested violence against anyone who opposes him as legitimate and necessary. Trump has called for the elimination of the FBI and the Justice Department. Trump has been documented to have blatantly lied over 30,000 times since 2016. Trump has admitted to his associates that he knows he lost the 2020 election but continues to tell the lie that the election was rigged/stolen. Trump has requested contributions to his re-election campaign but instead uses those contributions to pay his legal fees. In Trump's world there are three “very smart” persons: Putin, Xi and Kim. All three are brutal dictators and now he has added to that list the terrorist group Hezbollah.

And finally, if these are not reason enough to dump Trump, in his most recent disgusting rant he has said that immigrants are “poisoning our blood.” This has the ring of Hitler speaking of Jews at a Nazi rally in the 1930s. There can absolutely be no excuse for aligning yourself with Trump after this blatantly racist outburst.

If the 10 items above won’t move you in the name of all that is decent and just this last item MUST. I know you are afraid to buck your MAGA friends, but if not now, when and if not you, who? Will you wait until he actually does shoot someone on Fifth Avenue or manages to get a supporter to do that? Hopefully, in the privacy of the voting booth, you will do the right thing and dump Trump.

— Richard Herbig is a resident of Hamilton.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: 11 reasons to dump Trump