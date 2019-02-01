Doctor meeting patient with words "11 'Red Flags' That Might Mean It's Time to Find a New Doctor for Your Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome"

Finding a good doctor is really important when you have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome – especially since there is no cure and little research on EDS. Unfortunately, before you find your superstar doctor, you will probably have to deal with some not-so-hot docs. I have lost count of how many doctors I have seen through my seven- year chronic illness journey. Sometimes these doctors may admit to not knowing how to help you, say the wrong thing or even be blatantly rude – these are what we call “red flags,” or warnings.

Mighty contributor Kelly Douglas recalls a time she left the doctor’s office “haunted by the lingering effects of the practitioner’s unintentionally ableist phrasing.” No doctor should ever make you feel this way.

These red flags can sometimes be hard to see, so we asked our Mighty community to share some red flags that would indicate it is time to find a new doctor to treat your EDS.

Finding a new doctor can sometimes be tricky due to location, finances or insurance. But know you deserve to feel confident in your doctor’s care, and they should never, ever make you question yourself or your diagnosis.

Here is what our community shared with us:

1. If the doctor blames your symptoms on weight without thoroughly investigating.

“[A red flag would be a doctor saying,] ‘I don’t know what that is (EDS) and I don’t have time to research it as I have many other patients I have to deal with. But let’s get you in to see the other doctor and she can get you on a plan to lose weight, that should help you a lot.'” – Jada T.

“If the first and/or only thing they want to talk about is my weight.” – Kaylla S.

2. If the doctor isn’t knowledgeable about EDS, and won’t educate themselves on the condition.

“If a doctor can’t even get good information on EDS that I could find with a basic google search, it’s time for a new doctor.” – Hosanna R.

“If a doctor knows as much as the general public about my disease (pretty much nothing) then I will change doctors immediately. I don’t have the time to be educating someone who should already know about this.” – Katie W.

“I had a doctor say that I knew more about my disease than he did and that it was a waste for him to do any research.” – Unity M.

3. If the doctor makes you question yourself and/or your diagnosis.

“When you dread going to the doctor because they make you doubt yourself; you question whether or not your symptoms are real or as severe as you say.” – Kathryn M.

4. If the doctor says there’s no point in diagnosing EDS.

“[A red flag would be a doctor saying] ‘You don’t need an actual diagnosis, there isn’t anything we can do other than treat the symptoms anyway.'” – Trish D.

“According to one of my doctors, if there’s no cure then you should probably just accept your life. I understand doctors that want to treat the problem instead of the symptoms, but sometimes all you can do is manage symptoms, and your doctor should be taking an active interest in helping you find solutions that work for your symptoms and the lifestyle you want to achieve.” – Danielle T.

5. If the doctor says you can’t be sick because you “look too healthy.”

“When your doctor says that nothing’s wrong with you because you’re a ‘young white female.’” –Aimee N.

“A chiropractor once told me, ‘You’re a young and healthy woman. If you don’t think about your pain, you’ll start to feel better.'”- Lexi M.

6. If the doctor doesn’t see you as an individual.

“Cookie cutter treatment, where they keep saying the treatment or drug worked for others, even though it isn’t working for you.” – Karly B.

7. If the doctor says EDS just means you’re flexible, and doesn’t cause pain.

“When a doctor says EDS is ‘just’ hypermobility.” – Brooke N.

“Any doctor who tells you EDS doesn’t cause pain, or tries to ‘cure’ your pain with muscle relaxers.” –Dot T.

