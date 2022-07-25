11 restaurants in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, University Park get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several fast food restaurants were cited for problems including unsafe food temperatures and lack of employee handwashing. One restaurant had moldy food, and another had flies on site.

Here is what inspectors found:

Boston Market, 5002 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed 13 small live flying insects above standing water in a dry storage area and five more at a mop sink.

A potato slicer was soiled.

There was no proof of required food safety training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Fly sticky tape was installed over a food preparation area. The sticky tape had about five dead insects on it, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

To-go cups were stored next to soiled cleaning items. Corrective action was taken.

A wall above a food prep sink was soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled.

A service cart in a dry storage area was soiled.

One or more cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit three days later.

Wendy’s, 8220 Tourist Center Dr., University Park

An inspector observed strawberries with a mold-like growth in a reach-in cooler. A restaurant operator discarded the fruit.

Sour cream, milk, half and half creamers, buttery spread, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheese, cheese blend, creamy cheddar dip, sliced pepper jack cheese, Asiago cheese slices, salsa, strawberry puree, cut lettuce and cut spring mix were cold at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a walk-in cooler. The items had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and a restaurant operator set the items aside to be discarded.





A grill brush was stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A walk-in cooler was not maintaining cool enough temperatures to store potentially hazardous food items. Corrective action was taken. A service call was placed for the cooler and a repair company arrived during the inspection.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit three days later.

Yaki Sushi Grill BBQ, 5231 University Parkway #113, Bradenton

Raw fish was stored in the same container as shrimp in a sushi bar area. Corrective action was taken.

Raw fish was stored above ready-to-eat sauce in a sushi bar area. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat krab rangoons. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored on top of ready-to-eat dumplings. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. An employee discarded the dumplings.

Butter, fresh garlic in oil, shredded lettuce, dumplings, raw shell eggs, raw scallops, cooked noodles, raw chicken, raw beef and krab rangoons were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued for all of the items due to temperature abuse. A restaurant operator set the items aside to be discarded.

Sushi rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. An inspector advised on proper food holding procedures.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was stored next to to-go containers. Corrective action was taken.

Access to an employee handwash sink was blocked. Corrective action was taken.

A scrub brush was stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken. An employee removed the brush and sanitized the sink.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food. An inspector instructed an employee on proper food holding procedures and provided documents.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A hood and hood filters were soiled with an accumulation of grease and food debris.

An ice scoop handle was in contact with ice. Corrective action was taken.

Containers of sushi rice vinegar, soy sauce and oil were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Floor drains in a warewashing area were heavily soiled.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Subway, 5108 15th St. E. #206, Bradenton

An employee handled garbage and the failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to work with food. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Equipment sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Turkey, bologna, grilled chicken and cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

There was mold-like substance on a walk-in cooler door gasket.

There was standing water in a walk-in cooler, in a food prep area and by a three-compartment sink.

An employee with facial hair was preparing food without a beard guard. Corrective action was taken.

There was black mold-like substance inside an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Little Greek Fresh Grill, 8310 Market St., Lakewood Ranch

Gyro meat was stored in a heating unit that was turned off. An inspector advised on proper procedures for cooking gyro meat. Corrective action was taken.

Gyro meat was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, potato salad, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

A reach-in cooler was not maintaining cool enough temperatures to store potentially hazardous food items. Corrective action was taken. A service call was placed for the cooler.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Waffle Press, 425 Pine Ave., Anna Maria

Raw bacon and cracked eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was too strong. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

The interior of a reach-in freezer was soiled.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine/bin.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. #106B, Bradenton

Bottles of sanitizer were stored next to chips in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

No handwashing sign was posted at an employee handwash sink on the cook line.

An employee with facial hair was preparing food without a beard guard.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Dunkin’, 812 62nd St. Circle E. #101, Bradenton

An employee cleaned a counter with sanitizer and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before grabbing a cooked egg patty for an egg sandwich. An inspector advised the employee on proper use of gloves, and the employee changed gloves and washed hands. The employee then mopped the floor and failed to change gloves/wash hands before handling a croissant. The inspector again stopped the employee and explained proper glove use and handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

An employee handwash sink was full of cleaning cloths. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

The exterior of an ice bin was soiled.

A case of milk was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with facial hair was preparing food without a beard guard. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Little Caesars, 4919 14th St. W., Bradenton

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was too strong. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint.

An employee with facial hair was preparing food without a beard guard.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 5405 University Parkway, #104, University Park

Raw shell eggs were stored over cut onions and bottles of sauce. Corrective action was taken.

An employee on the cook line handled a phone while wearing gloves and then resumed a task without changing gloves and washing hands. An inspector educated the employee and a restaurant operator on proper handwashing and glove use.

Spray bottles containing toxic substances were stored next to dressing, syrup and to-go containers. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Wendy’s, 6600 S.R. 64, Bradenton

An employee touched their face around the mouth area and then failed to wash hands before touching clean equipment. An inspector instructed the employee and a manager on proper handwashing.

An employee handled a dust pan and a broom and then failed to wash hands before handling clean utensils. An inspector instructed the employee and a manager on proper handwashing.

Nozzles on an ice cream machine were soiled.

An employee handwash sink was being used as a dump sink.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Floor drains throughout the kitchen were soiled.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.