11 round coffee tables that will elevate your living room look

When considering the design of a living room, it’s typical to think that the couch acts as the centerpiece of the room. After all, it’s most likely the biggest piece of furniture you’ve got, taking up the most space. But, there can be one other item that actually has more aesthetic power than the mighty couch: the coffee table.

Often placed in the center of the room and in the middle of your seating arrangements, the coffee table becomes the place where the eyes travel first. While it can make or break your overall look, don’t be afraid to try something different, like a round coffee table, the popularity of which is notably on the rise.

Round coffee tables can add balance to rooms that have mostly straight-edged shapes (think couch, windows, shelves, and wall art). Plus, they also give the illusion of more space. If your living room gets frequently passed through, a round coffee table makes it much easier to maneuver around.

Here are the best round coffee tables we’ve found that you can shop for right now.

1. Round Industrial Coffee Table

The top of this coffee table is water resistant.

Industrial meets farmhouse. This sturdy table is made with crossbar support and a metal frame for ultimate stability. It also features a water-resistant top so you can say goodbye to water marks. Plus, its padded feet allow it to be easily moved and safe for your floors.

Get the Best Choice Products Round Industrial Coffee Table at Amazon for $129.99

2. Nola Coffee Table

This will be the perfect spot to put stacks of magazines.

Gilded edges and a sleek glass top create the perfect modern ambiance in this coffee table by Better Homes & Gardens. The simplicity of the design allows for it to be used in many living room arrangements, and it is large enough to hold magazines, books, a vase, or any other décor items you like.

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Nola Coffee Table at Walmart for $89.97

3. Jovani Wheel Coffee Table

This coffee table has a rustic design.

With an antique finish and rustic design, this coffee table is bound to beget compliments. Boasting both a bottom shelf and a functional storage drawer, it’ll keep your living room neat and tidy as well as stylish.

Get the Jovani Wheel Coffee Table at Wayfair for $582

4. Drum Storage Coffee Table

This brassy coffee table offers space to store plenty of items.

Crafted from mango wood, this coffee table features a huge drum storage base where you can keep all sorts of things like blankets, pillows, books and toys. The handy finger cutouts on each end make for easy lifting, plus the mixed-materials look makes it a truly unique statement piece.

Get the Drum Storage Coffee Table at West Elm for $649

5. Brass Starburst Round Coffee Table

This coffee table could be the star of your living area.

Much like the sun emblazoned on its surface, this coffee table is a star in its own right. The brass inlaid white marble top will catch anyone’s eye and will do well when matched against a variety of bright colors. Even better, it’s seal-protected so you won’t need to worry about spills.

Get the Brass Starburst Round Coffee Table at Anthropologie for $798

6. Bali Breeze Oval Coffee Table

Bring vacation vibes to your home.

It’s the vacation vibes for us. Transcend into relaxation with this woven coffee table made with banana leaves and solid wood legs. At 44 inches in width, it’s the perfect size for entertaining a larger group of guests or simply displaying your favorite set of coasters.

Get the Bali Breeze Oval Coffee Table at Macy’s for $949

7. Round Lift-Top Coffee Table

This coffee table includes cushions to sit on.

The unique look of this coffee table is only usurped by its ability to open up, revealing hidden storage space underneath. The glass marble-esque top swivels and lifts for double-usage as a desk or elevated eating. Choose from a natural wood look, walnut, or black.

Get the Round Lift-Top Coffee Table with Storage from Homary for $659.99

8. Round Dapper Coffee Table

Add an element of midcentury modern style to your living room.

If you love the mid-century modern look, this coffee table is the one for you. Four tapered copper legs call back to the quintessential MCM vibe, while the glass top offers a new age twist on the classic.

Get the Hudson & Canal Kadmos Round Dapper Coffee Table with Glass Top at QVC for $141.04

9. Safavieh Round Indoor / Outdoor Concrete Coffee Table

This concrete table is unembellished but elegant.

If contemporary was a coffee table, it’d be this. Simple in its design and unembellished yet striking all the same, it can be used as both an indoor and outdoor coffee table, which makes it unexpectedly diverse in its functionality.

Get the Safavieh Round Indoor / Outdoor Concrete Coffee Table at Kohl’s for $616.49

10. Ahart Frame Coffee Table

This versatile item could fit in any living space style.

An on-trend geometric base makes this coffee table a great accent in living rooms and sitting rooms alike. Mixed-material allows it to blend perfectly with a variety of design styles, as well. While on the smaller side in comparison to others on this list, it can hold its own in any sized space.

Get the Ahart Frame Coffee Table from Wayfair for $296.99

11. Black Round Coffee Table

This gilded coffee table will add glamour.

Two is always better than one, and especially when it comes to a coffee table set that includes an accent table. These gold metal beauties come together to form an elegant, art-deco feel and are as functional as they are stunning with bottom shelves large enough to hold an overflow of coffee table books, candles, or niknacks.

Get the Black Round Coffee Table, Set of 2 at Homary for $670.99

