11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak

Jun. 14—Eleven Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month at the South County facility, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Monday.

The outbreak was initially detected on May 25 in the Main Jail's West Housing Module located on Calle Real near Santa Barbara, according to Lt. Robert Minter.

Since the outbreak began, a total of 37 inmates have become infected. Of those, 19 inmates have recovered and 18 active cases remain, according to Minter.

Additionally, a coronavirus outbreak was detected at the Northern Branch Jail on Black Road, near Santa Maria, on May 28 in Housing Unit E.

A total of 14 inmates were infected with the coronavirus and of those, 10 inmates have recovered and three cases remain active in the facility, according to Minter. One inmate has since been released.

Minter added that none of the Northern Branch Jail inmates have required hospitalization.