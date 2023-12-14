11 SDUSD police officers sue district, accuse chief of harassment and retaliation
11 officers with the San Diego Unified School District Police Department are suing the district, alleging a hostile work environment under Chief Alfonso Contreras.
11 officers with the San Diego Unified School District Police Department are suing the district, alleging a hostile work environment under Chief Alfonso Contreras.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.
All 30 teams will participate, allowing fans to see some of the top up-and-coming talent in the league.
While a court ruling Wednesday could lead to unrestricted athlete transfers, NCAA leaders are pushing back on the idea.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a unicorn bull, heads to auction. Lamborghini made only two factory examples, Sothebys is selling this one.
Transfer athletes like West Virginia basketball player RaeQuan Battle are now eligible to play, at least for the next two weeks.
If finding a lower interest rate is an important part of your search for a new credit card, you have some options. Here’s what you need to know about securing a good credit card APR.
Here's how the Fed's December 2023 pause on raising interest rates affects savings products, various types of loans, and credit cards.
Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.
Now's the time to shop for yourself. The post Save up to 50% on winter wardrobe essentials at Banana Republic right now appeared first on In The Know.
Xbox has brought is Cloud Gaming service to Meta Quest VR headset devices, as both companies said it would at the launch of the latest Quest 3 hardware earlier this year. The Xbox Cloud Gaming app has a beta label, and it's limited to Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets (sorry OG Quest owners) but it basically delivers a huge-screen virtual cloud gaming experience so long as you have a compatible controller to work with and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Tesla has offered a look at the latest version of its humanoid Optimus robot. In a new video, the machine is shown squatting and delicately handling an egg without breaking it.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
A woman who once alleged she was sexually assaulted, including in a violent gang rape, by former NFL punter Matt Araiza has agreed to dismiss her civil suit against him.
A court case this week could spark a major change in the NCAA transfer policy. But the fight is just beginning
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
A jury ruled that Google abused the power of its app store, a decision that could change the relationship between tech giants and software developers.