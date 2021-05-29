11 senators were totally absent from Jan. 6 commission vote

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marisa Schultz
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eleven senators missed the high-stakes Senate procedural vote Friday on legislation to form a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol attack.

The vote was initially anticipated for Thursday, but when it got bumped to the Friday before the long Memorial Day weekend, several senators opted to maintain their travel plans and left Washington before casting their vote. Some senators said they had longstanding family obligations or other work commitments outside of D.C., while others did not provide an immediate explanation to Fox News.

Two Democrats – Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona – missed the Friday vote that started around 11:30 a.m. And nine Republicans were also absent from the chamber: Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Mike Braun of Indiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina, James Inhofe of Oklahoma, James Risch of Idaho, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

SENATE REPUBLICANS SLAM BRAKES ON BILL TO CREATE COMMISSION PROBING CAPITOL RIOT

Murray said she had to fly home for a "personal family matter." But Sinema, a moderate Democrat who has supported maintaining the legislative filibuster, caught plenty of heat from the left for not showing up for the vote, especially after calling the Jan. 6 commission "critical" and imploring her GOP colleagues to support it.

"Sinema is a coward's coward," tweeted supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

A spokesperson for Sinema did not respond to Fox News' request for comment and she did not offer an explanation for Sinema's absence to the senator's home state paper either, the Arizona Republic.

The final tally Friday was 54 senators supporting moving forward with the Jan. 6 commission bill and 35 senators opposed to the procedural vote. But the legislation needed 60 votes to overcome the GOP filibuster and fell short of that threshold. Friday marked the first successful GOP filibuster during the Biden presidency.

Six Republicans joined with all the Democrats present to move forward with debating the bill: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rob Portman of Ohio.

Toomey would have been a seventh GOP "yes" vote to proceed on the Jan. 6 commission legislation had he been present, but he had a family commitment Friday he had to attend, according to his spokesperson. Toomey was also supportive of an amendment that Collins was to offer that addressed GOP concerns on staffing and the duration of the commission.

Three more GOP senators would have needed to buck their leadership to break the filibuster. Based on the previous statements of the other absent Republicans, their presence would not have changed the final outcome of effectively killing the Jan. 6 independent panel – at least for now.

BRIAN SICKNICK'S MOTHER VISITS CAPITOL TO PUSH FOR JAN. 6 COMMISSION: 'I COULDN'T STAY QUIET ANY MORE'

Shelby's office said the senator had to return to Alabama for a family engagement. Risch also returned to his home state of Idaho to attend the high school graduation for his two granddaughters. Both senators opposed the Jan. 6 commission, according to their offices.

Blackburn, R-Tenn., would have also been a "no" vote had she been in attendance believing there's already enough ongoing investigations into the attack.

"The FBI has arrested almost 500 people in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and multiple congressional committees are also investigating," a Blackburn spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Those investigations and prosecutions are ongoing and do not require any interference."

Blunt skipped the Senate vote so he could maintain a commitment to attend a reopening ceremony in Missouri for Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

Rounds, R-S.D., missed the vote Friday for preplanned work travel overseas.

"Senator Rounds is currently fulfilling his responsibilities critical to his role on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees by meeting with strategic partners and military leaders in war zones overseas," said Dezmond Ward, Rounds communications director, who noted the senator opposed the Jan. 6 commission.

HOUSE APPROVES LEGISLATION TO FORM JAN. 6 BIPARTISAN COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE CAPITOL RIOT

Under the proposal that already passed the House, the Jan. 6 panel would have been a 10-person bipartisan commission. Half of the commissioners would be appointed by Democrats and the other half would be appointed by Republicans. The commission would have subpoena power to carry out the investigation, but only if there is bipartisan support to issue them.

The commission would have to issue a final report by Dec. 31, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats argued the nonpartisan investigation – modeled after the bipartisan 9/11 commission – was needed to get to the root of the Jan. 6 attack and to make policy recommendations on how to prevent such violence in the future. Republicans, however, privately expressed political concerns that rehashing the attack would undermine their messaging in their effort to win back Congress in 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans who embraced Trump’s big lie run to become election officials

    Countrywide campaigns for secretaries of state underscore new Republican focus to take control of election administration In Georgia, Congressman Jody Hice is running to unseat Brad Raffensperger, the Republican who refused to ‘find’ votes for Donald Trump. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Republicans who have embraced baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen are now running to serve as the chief elections officials in several states, a move that could give them significant power over election processes. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The campaigns, first detailed by Politico last week, underscore a new focus to take control of election administration. Secretaries of state, who are elected to office in partisan contests that have long been overlooked, wield enormous power over election rules in their state, are responsible for overseeing election equipment, and are a key player in certifying – making official – election results. Winning secretary of state offices across the country would give conspiracy theorists enormous power to wreak havoc in the 2024 presidential election, including potentially blocking candidates who win the most votes from taking office. “This is an indication of wanting, basically, to have a man inside who can undermine,” said Sylvia Albert, the director of voting and elections at Common Cause, a government watchdog group. “Clearly these are not people who believe in the rule of law. And people who run our government need to follow the rule of law. So it is concerning that they are running.” In Arizona, Mark Finchem, a Republican in the state house, is seeking the GOP’s nomination to be secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Finchem, who was at the US Capitol on 6 January, has repeatedly voiced support for the “Stop the Steal” movement, falsely claimed the election was stolen from Donald Trump, and backed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He is also a staunch supporter of an ongoing Republican effort to review 2.1m ballots cast in Arizona’s largest county, an exercise experts say is designed to try to undermine the election results. Jody Hice, a Republican Georgia congressman who voted to try to block certification of the electoral college, is also running to serve as the top election official in his state and Trump has already endorsed him. He is trying to unseat Brad Raffensperger, an incumbent Republican, who drew Trump’s ire after refusing to “find” votes for him there. In Nevada, Jim Marchant, a former Republican congressional candidate who alleged fraud and tried to overturn his loss last year is running to serve as secretary of state there. Kristina Karamo, a Republican who made baseless claims about fraud in Michigan, is also running to be the top elected official there. Finchem, Hice, Marchant and Karamo all did not respond to interview requests. Jena Griswold, Colorado’s top election official and the chair of the Democratic association of secretaries of state was blunt in her assessment of the four candidates. She said it was concerning many of them were running in swing states where there were attempts to overturn the 2020 election. “People who spread lies about our elections to try to help their own political parties are not fit to protect elections,” she said in an interview. “They should not be elected to these offices.” Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she was “deeply worried” about the prospect of people who spread lies about elections becoming top state election officials. “We’re seeing now an escalation of the tactics and a proliferation of the tactics that we’ve experienced over the past year to undermine democracy,” she said. “And they’ve now taken on this focus on who has the authority over our elections in 2022 and 2024 really. And using the time now to change the rules of the game and the people who oversee it.” The role of a secretary of state can vary in each state, but in many places they wield enormous unilateral authority to create voting regulations and interpret election rules. That power was on display in 2020, when secretaries across the country made key decisions on access to drop boxes and sending out mail-in ballot applications, among other measures. After election day, Republican and Democratic secretaries of state in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada stood as bulwarks against Trump’s efforts to overturn the results, both by dispelling accusations of fraud and refusing to stop the certification of elections. Benson, Michigan’s top election official, noted that secretaries of state were often one of the most trusted sources of information around election processes. In March, Benson’s office released a detailed report dispelling claims of abnormalities in Antrim county, which had become a major focus of those who believed the election was stolen. She also beat back claims there was wrongdoing in Detroit, where Trump used baseless accusations of fraud to try to stop certification of the result, and released a statement in March noting more than 250 audits had confirmed the results of the election. The Nevada secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, investigated GOP claims of fraud and publicly said in April there was no evidence for the claim – a move that earned her a censure from her own party. Raffensperger was one of the most prominent voices to defy Trump last year and say there was no fraud in his state and championed audits and hand recounts that backed him up. “You have inherent in the position of bully pulpit to amplify truth, or in the cases of bad actors, perhaps amplify misinformation,” she said. “That’s another pernicious aspect of individuals who would seek to occupy this office as the state’s chief election officer who are not committed to telling the truth … they are instead committed to spreading the big lie or other misinformation that create chaos.”

  • Bannon has his MAGA megaphone back. GOP candidates know it.

    Ambitious Republicans are flocking to Steve Bannon’s podcast for the chance to demonstrate loyalty to Trump and audition for the former president's support.

  • As pandemic wanes, Florida's DeSantis seizes national stage

    As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats readied to pounce. The state's economy was in tatters, infections and deaths were on the rise and there were doubts about the Republican's plan to lead Florida out of crisis. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again.

  • Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

    It had been eight years since a Republican candidate even stepped forward to challenge Democrat Roxanna Moritz as the top elections official in Scott County, Iowa. Running unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Moritz had become, over her four terms as auditor, the top vote-getter ever in this swing-voting county along the Mississippi River, the third most-populous in the state. Moritz's abrupt resignation last month came after months of tension that degenerated into personal attacks and threats of violence.

  • University of North Carolina board is to reexamine decision on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones was denied tenure at UNC. But now the board is said to reexamine that decision.

  • The Omni Dallas hotel is hosting a QAnon conference starring Michael Flynn

    Photos from the event show Flynn helping auction what appears to be a flag quilt with a "Q" embroidered on it.

  • Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2021: The Winner Is...

    A new Jeopardy! champion has been crowned. After 10 days of fierce competition, Friday’s episode saw Minnesota-based substitute teacher Sam Kavanaugh take home the $250,000 grand prize for winning the latest Tournament of Champions. Jennifer Quail, a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Mich., finished in second place, winning $100,000, while Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, a reference and […]

  • Ronnie Stanley says switching sides of the offensive line is ‘way harder’ than it’s made out to be

    The Baltimore Ravens have a great left tackle in the NFL in Ronnie Stanley. He says that the switch from LT to RT is harder than perceived

  • Chase Elliott says new spotter has ‘fit in with our team’

    Chase Elliott has cousin Trey Poole serving as his spotter after NASCAR suspended the team's regular spotter.

  • Putin Is Betting Coal Still Has a Future

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are drawing up plans to phase out coal, U.S. coal-fired power plants are being shuttered as prices of clean energy plummet, and new Asian projects are being scrapped as lenders back away from the dirtiest fossil fuel.And Russia? President Vladimir Putin’s government is spending more than $10 billion on railroad upgrades that will help boost exports of the commodity. Authorities will use prisoners to help speed the work, reviving a reviled Soviet-era tradition.The project to modernize and expand railroads that run to Russia’s Far Eastern ports is part of a broader push to make the nation among the last standing in fossil fuel exports as other countries switch to greener alternatives. The government is betting that coal consumption will continue to rise in big Asian markets like China even as it dries up elsewhere.“It's realistic to expect Asian demand for imported coal to increase if conditions are right,'' said Evgeniy Bragin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at UMMC Holding, which owns a coal company in western Siberia’s Kuzbass region. “We need to keep developing and expanding the rail infrastructure so that we have the opportunity to export coal.’’The latest 720 billion ruble ($9.8 billion) project to expand Russia’s two longest railroads — the Tsarist-era Trans-Siberian and Soviet Baikal-Amur Mainline that link western Russia with the Pacific Ocean— will aim to boost cargo capacity for coal and other goods to 182 million tons a year by 2024. Capacity already more than doubled to 144 million tons under a 520 billion ruble modernization plan that began in 2013. Putin urged faster progress on the next leg at a meeting with coal miners in March.“Russia is trying to monetize its coal reserves fast enough that coal will contribute to GDP rather than being stuck in the ground,” said Madina Khrustaleva, an analyst who specializes in the region for TS Lombard in London.Putin is betting that his country’s land border with China and good relations with President Xi Jinping make it a natural candidate to dominate exports to the nation that consumes more than half of the world’s coal. His case is helped by the fact that Australia, currently the number one coal exporter, is facing trade restrictions from China amid a diplomatic dispute over the origins of the coronavirus.But the plan is fraught with risk, both for Russia’s economy and the planet. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends immediate phasing out of coal to avoid catastrophic global warming and the effects of climate change are expected to cost Russia billions in coming decades. Earlier this month the International Energy Agency went one step further and said no new fossil-fuel infrastructure should be built if the world wants to keep global warming will below 1.5 degrees Celsius. With all but one of the top 10 economies committed to reaching net-zero emissions within decades, the IEA's Net Zero by 2050 Roadmap calls for phasing out all coal power plants without carbon capture as soon as 2040.It’s also not a given that Asian coal demand will keep growing. Coal consumption in China is poised to reach a record this year and the country continues to build coal-fired power plants, but it also plans to start reducing consumption starting in 2026. At the same time it's increasing output from domestic mines, leaving less room for foreign supplies. Even in the IEA's least climate-friendly scenarios, global coal demand is expected to stay flat in 2040 compared to 2019.A coal strategy approved by the Russian government last year envisages a 10% increase in coal output from pre-pandemic levels by 2035 under the most conservative scenario, based on rising demand not just from China, but also India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and possibly Indonesia.The relatively low sulphur content of Russian coal might give it an edge in Korea, which has tightened pollution laws in recent years, but other Asian countries have struggled to secure funding for proposed plants and Indonesia said this week it won’t approve any new coal-fired power plants. At a Group of Seven nations meeting, environment ministers agreed to phase out support for building coal power plants without carbon capture before the end of this year.For Putin there is more at stake than just money. At a video conference in March, he reminded government officials that the coal industry drives the local economies of several Russian regions that are home to about 11 million people. Unrest among coal miners helped put pressure on the government before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, though the sector is now a much smaller and less influential part of the economy.“We need to carefully assess all possible scenarios in order to guarantee that our coal mining regions are developed even if global demand decreases,” Putin said. The country’s biggest coal producers are privately run, meaning they aren’t facing the kind of financing problems currently being encountered by listed companies elsewhere as banks pull back funding for dirty energy. Suek Plc, owned by billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, and Kuzbassrazrezugol OJSC, controlled by Iskander Makhmudov, are both planning to increase output. Russia also plans to boost coal production for steel making. A-Property, owned by Russian businessmen Albert Avdolyan, bought the Elga coal mine in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Yakutia last year and plans to invest 130 billion rubles to expand output to 45 million tons of coal from the current 5 million tons by 2023. A third stage of Russia’s railroad expansion project will focus on boosting infrastructure for shipping coal out of Yakutia, a Russian Railways official said last month.“In 2021, many Asia Pacific states have seen their economies recover from the pandemic,” said Oleg Korzhov, the CEO of Mechel PJSC, one of Russia’s biggest coal companies. “We expect that demand for metallurgical coal in Asia Pacific will remain high in the next five years.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

    Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was also charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

  • Trump's enablers: Meet the 125 people and institutions most responsible for his rise to power

    Donald Trump's unprecedented presidency didn't happen without help - lots of it. Insider compiled this exclusive list of the most important people and entities behind the 45th president of the United States.

  • Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

    Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8 on Saturday night. A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span. “I’ve never been apart of four consecutive extra-inning games,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said.

  • Florida COVID update for Friday: Miami-Dade tops 500,000 cases. State adds 2,338

    Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 2,338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the same number as Thursday. In Miami-Dade, 444 new cases were added, bringing the county over 500,000 cases.

  • Houses in These Cities Are Suddenly Major Bargains

    After a real estate market that grew stagnant during 2020 due to The COVID-19 pandemic, a real estate surge has been happening in 2021 in many parts of the U.S., creating a strong seller's market....

  • He said a Mercedes ‘looked nice.’ Then he was attacked, shot at in Fort Worth, police say

    A Fort Worth man was attacked Thursday night in a parking lot after complimenting a car.

  • Senate Republicans block commission to study reasons for Capitol riot of Jan. 6

    Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission to study the U.S. Capitol riot in January. Partisanship was the reason Republicans opposed it.

  • REI is having a massive end-of-year clearance sale—here's what to buy

    Many of REI's biggest brands, including REI Co-op, Patagonia, and Columbia, are on sale until the end of the year.

  • How to Get Your Ceiling Paint Color Right (18 photos)

    There’s definitely not just one way to paint a ceiling. Even if you favor classic white, there are as many subtle shades to choose from for your ceiling as there are for your walls. And if you overlook these options, you might make a mistake that stays with you for years. Here are some tips for choosing...

  • Kate Middleton Got Her First Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine!

    Copying her lewk immediately.