11 shot Saturday into Sunday, including 11-year-old injured when another child, 8, accidentally shot him

An 11-year-old boy, wounded when another child accidentally shot him, was among 11 people shot in Chicago between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The 11-year-old had been in the living room of a residence in the 4000 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville with two other children when one of them, an 8-year-old, accidentally fired a handgun around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where he had been listed in fair condition.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shortly before 8:45 a.m. Police said the man — who was being referred to as a John Doe because investigators could not immediately identify him — suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, two teenagers — a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman — were shot while traveling in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Paulina Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The 17-year-old was shot in the hands and also was taken to University of Chicago. She was in good condition, police said.

18 people had been shot, two of them fatally, between Friday evening and Sunday morning. In other shootings: