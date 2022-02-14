11 stabbed in spate of random attacks across Albuquerque

(Independent)

Eleven people have been injured in a series of random knife attacks in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A police spokesperson says officers are investigating seven possible incidents across the city’s downtown.

The victims are reported to be in critical to stable condition.

A lone suspect, on a BMX bike and armed with a large knife, is in custody after being apprehended by police without incident.

The attacks began at around 11am on Sunday with the first stabbing occurring near Sister Bar on Central Avenue and 4th Street, KRQE reports.

Further stabbings occurred along Central Avenue at Harvard Drive, Pennsylvania Street, and Domingo.

Officers arrested the suspect near Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

