11 state troopers, 1 sergeant fired for not getting COVID shot

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Eleven Massachusetts State Police troopers and one sergeant have been terminated after not getting the COVID vaccine.

In a statement to Boston 25 Investigates, State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said the troopers cannot appeal the decision.

“While [Gov. Baker] closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department,” McNamara said.

A state police spokesperson confirmed the terminations. The troopers are not part of a lawsuit seeking an injunction on the mandate, the spokesperson said.

