11 state troopers, 1 sergeant fired for not getting COVID shot

Eleven Massachusetts State Police troopers and one sergeant have been terminated after not getting the COVID vaccine.

In a statement to Boston 25 Investigates, State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said the troopers cannot appeal the decision.

“While [Gov. Baker] closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department,” McNamara said.

A state police spokesperson confirmed the terminations. The troopers are not part of a lawsuit seeking an injunction on the mandate, the spokesperson said.

