11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

Kristi Kellogg
  • <p>This <a href="http://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-platform-beds?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:platform bed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">platform bed</a> is made of poplar and walnut and sits atop a finely finished metal base. It has three drawers on each side that integrate seamlessly into the design. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Queen and <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/blair-king-storage-bed/s663676" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:king" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">king</a></p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.7 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "My wife and I purchased the Blair queen storage bed for our bedroom in our small row-house in Baltimore, Maryland. We absolutely love this bed. We don't have space in the room for a dresser so this bed has been a game changer for us. The three storage drawers on each side are deeper than any other storage bed we researched, and we were very thorough. I highly recommend also investing in the <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/blair-nightstand/s663755" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:end tables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">end tables</a> that allow the drawer access at the head of the bed. It's terrific quality, has great drawer pulls, and we love the mixed material style." —<em>Sherpa</em></p> $2399, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/blair-queen-storage-bed/s663558" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>What this bed frame lacks in frills it makes up for in storage—and plenty of it. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Full</p> <p><strong>Star Rating:</strong> 4.3 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "We got this for our guestroom to give us extra storage. Beautiful and simple design." —<em>Jill</em></p> $375, AllModern. <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/furniture/pdp/step-one-full-platform-bed-with-drawers-th2280.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This leather storage bed's footboard is one giant drawer. It's available in several types of leather (portofino, lecco, urbino, and vento) and a variety of shades including black, cadet blue, camel, espresso, ivory, saffron, smoke, stone, terracotta, blush, teak, cognac, grey, moss, pewter, and taupe (pictured). In other words? It's infinitely customizable. You can order up to <a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/ideas-advice/explore-materials/leathers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 swatches free" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 swatches free</a>. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Twin, full, queen, king, and California king</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.4 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "The leather I chose looks so beautiful with the bed frame. I was initially hesitant about the color but it is my favorite part about the bed! The additional storage is such a great feature!" —<em>Shruti</em></p> $3699, Room & Board. <a href="https://www.roomandboard.com/catalog/bedroom/beds/wyatt-leather-bed-with-storage-drawer/567068" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This unique storage bed comes with a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/unexpected-headboard-designs?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:headboard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">headboard</a> with adjustable shelves which entirely eliminate the need for nightstands. With the ample under-bed storage, plus the side shelves, you'll have more storage than you ever dreamed of. Plus, you can easily conceal cords and wires through the slats of the headboard. This bed comes in white or black. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Queen and king</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.1 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "I have now had this bed for three weeks. I like the nice clean lines of the headboard and love all of the storage. I also find the included 'nightstand' features to be much more usable than originally thought." —<em>Ken</em></p> $549, Ikea. <a href="https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/nordli-bed-with-headboard-and-storage-white-s69241422/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This upholstered beauty is <em>full</em> of extra storage. Not only are there two drawers at the foot of the bed, but there are also two drawers on the sides of the bed (one on each). The nailhead accents on the tufted headboard give it a luxe touch. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Twin, full, queen, and king</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.3 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "It is so beautiful and gives your room a touch of elegance! The installation of the drawers was complicated, but my husband got it done. We also added additional slats for extra support. Shipping was fast! I love this bed! I would definitely purchase it again!" —<em>Alexis</em></p> $799, Joss & Main. <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/furniture/pdp/millicent-upholstered-storage-standard-bed-j001223097.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This platform bed with storage has the distinction of being an "Amazon Choice," thanks to its glowing reviews and competitive price. The dark grey upholstery covers the entire surface, including the under-bed drawers that blend easily into the frame.<br> <br> <strong>Sizes available:</strong> Twin, full, queen, and king</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.4 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "I love the color and it was very easy to assemble.... Overall, I'm very pleased with the platform bed frame. The storage space of the drawers is amazing, and the bed is very sturdy.." —<em>Tommy</em></p> $561, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Novogratz-4296439N-Kelly-Storage-Queen/dp/B07G5N1DKQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This lovely <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/daybeds-that-prove-space-saving-can-be-sophisticated?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daybed" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daybed</a> is another one of our favorite contemporary storage beds. It's perfect for a guest room, TV room, or teen's room. Find it in black or white.</p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Full</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.5 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "This full-size daybed is the perfect size to fit into a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-beds-for-small-rooms?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small bedroom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small bedroom</a>, not to mention how light and airy it makes the bedroom feel. Was skeptical at first to buy since it did need to be put together, but loved this piece from the first time I saw it, so I took the plunge. The daybeds I’ve seen in the stores cannot compare to the style and price of this little gem! Have never been happier with my decision!" —<em>Terri</em></p> $691, Overstock. <a href="https://www.overstock.com/Home-Garden/Ophelia-Contemporary-Full-Black-Storage-Daybed-by-FOA/20831128/product.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This storage bed leverages cubbies over drawers, perfect for an open-shelving enthusiast. It comes with grey upholstered storage bins, but you could swap them out for any <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/decorating-with-color?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">color</a> to create a bespoke look. This bed is available in black or white.</p> <p><strong>Sizes Available:</strong> Twin, full, queen, and king </p> <p><strong>Star Rating:</strong> 4.4 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "If you have a small space and need extra storage, this does the trick. Viewable cubbies are deeper and roomier than the pictures might lead you to believe. Plus, because the bed frame has no bottom and sits directly on the floor, you can pack the inside with heavy boxed junk--like seven years of tax documents that you really don't want to access but need to keep. Seven standard 'banker's boxes' fit inside the inner frame, resting on your own floor covered by the support and mattress, and nobody knows they are in there, but you." —<em>Rev</em></p> $497, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/south-shore-flexible-storage-platform-bed-w002859866.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This captain's bed does double duty as a storage bed <em>and</em> a bookcase. The shelves in the bookcase are adjustable so you can place them to suit your needs. The bed frame itself is made with solid wood, and the interior has slats. No box spring mattress is required. </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Twin and full</p> <p><strong>Stars:</strong> 4.3 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "I was looking for a twin bed frame that would allow me to condense my current bedroom down to the essentials. I'm planning on getting rid of my dresser and using the hatch space for out-of-season clothes storage. The assembly only took about two hours to do myself. The directions were good and all the necessary parts came with the materials." —<em>Dominique</em></p> $870, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/Harriet-Bee--Gilbertson-Bed-with-Bookcase-and-6-Drawers-X111384072-L1074-K~W000273961.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This tufted, faux leather bed is a sophisticated standout that adds a touch of glamour to any bedroom. It can be used with or without a box spring. It's available in white, black, and grey (pictured). </p> <p><strong>Sizes available:</strong> Queen</p> <p><strong>Star Rating:</strong> 4.9 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "I've only had it set up for three days but so far I'm happy with the bed. The setup was simple and straightforward and the bed seems solid once it's together. The storage at the foot is really handy and the bed looks good in the room. I was using a box foundation under the mattress on the previous bed and I was able to get rid of it with this bed, and the mattress is at the perfect height. Being able to adjust the height of the headboard was a useful feature." —<em>Todd</em></p> $470, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/latitude-run-cubillos-queen-tufted-upholstered-low-profile-storage-standard-bed-w004206619.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • <p>This trundle bed has everything: extra room for guests and three storage drawers. It's the best of both worlds and is available in white, espresso, and grey (pictured).</p> <p><strong>Sizes Available:</strong> Full </p> <p><strong>Star Rating:</strong> 5 out of 5</p> <p><strong>Customer Review:</strong> "This bed is a wonderful addition to my son's bedroom. We absolutely love the rich grey color. It is sturdy and very well made. The trundle underneath is great for sleepovers or when grandma visits. We love the built-in storage drawers. A perfect choice!" —<em>Elizabeth</em></p> $568, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/full-lagoon-captain-39-s-bed-with-trundle-gray-storkcraft/-/A-79767777" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
