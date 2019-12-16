11 striking photos from 2019 show the US military in action around the world

Marines fire at targets during a mock platoon-supported attack as part of Exercise Bougainville II at Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 9, 2019.

Marine Corps Cpl. Brendan Custer

The US military posts hundreds of photos and videos every day from exercises and missions around the world.

Insider selected these 11 photos as some of the most visually striking US military images from the past year.

The US military, despite the rise of powerful rivals, remains an unmatched military force with more than 2 million active-duty and reserve troops ready to defend the homeland and protect American interests abroad.

Insider took a look back at the thousands of photos of the military in action and selected its favorites.

The following 11 photos, many of which were also Department of Defense favorites, were the ones we chose.

Seaman Marcus White, from San Diego, stands watch in the Philippine Sea on June 30, 2019 as aft lookout aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John HarrisA Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 fires flares over Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., Sept. 24, 2019, during a training mission.

Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman

Three F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to the Knighthawks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 from Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore flown fly in formation over the Sea Test Range in the Pacific Ocean on March 7, 2019 after completing a training mission.

U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Darin RussellMarines use a fire hose to extinguish a fuel fire during live-burn training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2019.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicole Rogge

The guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire exercise in the Norwegian Sea on Nov. 22, 2019.

