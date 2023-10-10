11 students arrested after brawl at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast

A brawl at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast resulted in the arrest of 11 students, including three charged with felonies because they were accused of resisting a law enforcement officer with violence or battery on a school personnel, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The brawl broke out about 1 p.m. Monday in a hallway between two buildings at Matanzas High School. Deputies found a large crowd of students standing in the hallway while several others were in a physical fight. The two deputies immediately assisted teachers and administrators in trying to break up the fight and disperse the onlookers.

During the fight, a female student pushed one deputy to try to attack another student. The deputy grabbed the student and handcuffed her. The 14-year-old student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disruption of a school function, and felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, according to the sheriff's office.

Another deputy was trying to control the situation when he saw a 17-year-old male student run into the altercation and charge at a staff member while swinging his arms and punching the staff member in the shoulder, the sheriff's office stated. The staff member then held the student until deputies were able to handcuff and arrest him. The 17-year-old was charged with felony battery on a school official.

At the same time, another school administrator was attempting to escort a student away from the fight, when another 17-year-old male student ran up to the administrator and grabbed them. The student then battered the administrator before being taken to the Dean’s Office. The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and felony battery on a school official.

The News-Journal is not identifying the students because they have not been charged as adults.

Charging affidavits were filed with the State Attorney’s Office on the eight other students involved in the fight for misdemeanors, including breach of peace and disturbance of a school function. Parents were notified of the incident by Matanzas High School staff.

“The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “But actions have consequences. Parents, be the sheriff in your home and teach your kids the importance of respecting teachers, staff and deputies. Teach them how to handle disagreements and that fighting only leads to more violence. We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at schools, and you will be arrested. I also commend our school resource deputies and the Matanzas High School staff for quickly getting a very volatile situation under control before anyone was seriously hurt.”

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore added, “I agree with what our sheriff has said in the past; this type of behavior is not to be tolerated by anyone. That said, these actions are not indicative of the thousands of students who come to our campuses each and every day to learn. There are so many students, teachers, administrators and staff who work every day to promote and celebrate a positive school culture at their schools. This is an opportunity for our parents and guardians to reinforce the good choices their children decide to make and remind them why it is important to be successful in life.”

All Flagler County Schools have school resource deputies assigned to each campus, and the high schools have two deputies each.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High School brawl leads to arrest of 11 students