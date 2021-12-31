11 stunning photos from the front lines of Marshall firestorm

John Frank
·2 min read

The stunning nature of the Marshall wildland fire that ripped through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying hundreds of homes, is apparent in the images from the front lines.

The big picture: The Boulder, Colorado-area fires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months, Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman write.

Here are 11 photos that captured the view on the ground.

The enormity of the fires is evident from the air, where smoke dominated the skyline north of downtown Denver in the foreground. Photo: Peter Orsi/AP

Evacuations led to traffic jams near the Flatiron Crossing mall as motorists fled the fires burning nearby in Broomfield. Photo: David Zalubowski/AP

Bystanders jumped to action, trying to put out a fire along a median in Superior with water bottles. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A horse runs through Grasso Park in Superior as smoke and fires approach. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The fire destroyed everything in its path, including this business along McCaslin Boulevard in Louisville. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Burnt vehicles sit amid the smoke and haze after a fast moving wildfire swept through the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

A burned page of a bible lies in the grass in the Centennial Heights neighborhood in Louisville. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through a Louisville neighborhood, destroying cars and homes. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

A Louisville firefighter pulls a hose through the smoke and haze as homes burn. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Fire crews worked into the night to put out flames in neighborhoods. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The unusual nature of a wildfire in December is evident with the Christmas lights on a Louisville home framed by the fire raging in the background. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

