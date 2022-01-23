There are 11 superhero movies coming out this year — here they all are

2022 superhero movies are largely sequels. From left to right: "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Black Adam," "Aquaman 2," and "Doctor Strange 2" are pictured. Sony Pictures Animation, Warner Bros., Marvel Studios

Disney, Sony Pictures, and Warner Bros. will release new superhero movies in 2022.

Marvel Studios has three major releases. DC will release five-live action movies.

An animated sequel to Oscar winner "Into the Spider-Verse" is also coming this fall.

"The Batman" — March 4

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Batman and Selina Kyle. Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

Robert Pattinson plays a younger version of the Dark Knight during his second year as the masked vigilante as he goes up against the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

He's joined by Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman/Selina Kyle), Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and a nearly-unrecognizable Farrell.

Directed by Matt Reeves, "The Batman" is set to be the longest live-action Batman movie to date at nearly three hours. You can watch the latest trailer here.

"Morbius" — April 4

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius. Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius in the long-delayed Marvel movie from Sony.

Afflicted with a rare blood disorder, Morbius searches for a cure and, in the process, winds up turning himself into a vampire. Whoops.

Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson will also star. Michael Keaton will reprise his "Spider-Man: Homecoming" role as the Vulture here, making some fans wonder if we'll see some version of the web-slinger appear on screen.

You can watch a trailer here.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — May 6

Things start to go sideways for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the sequel. Marvel Studios

Marvel's next big movie will kick off the summer.

Six years after the first film, the "Doctor Strange" sequel will reunite Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) with Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as they face off against a more evil-looking version of Strange who may threaten to destroy the universe.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who eventually becomes Miss America in the comics, will also join the sequel.

We're expecting some other possible surprises since it looks like they're breaking the multiverse even more in this one.

Watch the first trailer here.

"DC League of Super-Pets" — May 20

Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski voice Krypto and Superman, respectively, in DC's animated film. Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson voices Superman's dog, Krypto, in this animated movie.

When his best bud Superman (John Krasinski) and the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto rallies together a group of pets, including Ace the Bat hound (Kevin Hart), to save the superheroes.

Keanu Reeves, Marc Maron, and Natasha Lyonne also voice characters.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" — July 8

Director Taika Waititi handed over Thor's hammer to Natalie Portman on stage at 2019's SDCC. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi also returns to direct.

At Disney's 2020 investor day, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that Christian Bale will play the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

The big surprise is that Natalie Portman will be back playing a female Thor straight out of the comics. Portman appeared on stage at San Diego Comic Con 2019 wielding the hammer when the movie's title was announced.

"Black Adam" — July 29

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been developing "Black Adam" for years. Here he is on the set of the film. Frank Masi/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Dwayne Johnson is in two DC films this year. This antihero movie, following the Shazam nemesis, has been in development for over a decade.

Born 5,000 years ago, Teth-Adam (Johnson) was given super-powered abilities by Egyptian gods, making him one of the most powerful DC characters, Mighty Adam. When he abused his powers, the gods imprisoned him and he became known as Black Adam. The movie follows the character as he breaks free from his tomb.

The film will also introduce viewers to members of the Justice Society of America: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

You can read more on the character here.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" — October 7

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales (aka Spider-Man) is back in the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie.

In the first film, Spider-Men from alternate universes were transported to his Earth and helped him take down Kingpin. Here, Miles (Shameik Moore) will transport across the multiverse to teamup with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and other Spider-People to face off with a new mysterious villain who is "more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Oscar Isaac, who briefly voiced another version of Spidey in the first film, will also return in this film.

Watch the first look teaser here.

"The Flash" — November 4

The Flash is heading to the Batcave, presumably for help, in "The Flash." Warner Bros./DC Comics

Ezra Miller's "Justice League" speedster, Barry Allen, gets his own standalone movie from director Andy Muschietti.

In the works for years, the film follows the popular "Flashpoint" story where Allen/The Flash goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother. Unfortunately, that causes a ripple effect, leading to a very different future for Allen and other members of the Justice League.

The film also stars Michael Shannon (who previously played General Zod in "Man of Steel"), Kiersey Clemons, and Michael Keaton. The latter is reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever": November 11

Writer and director Ryan Coogler confirmed the "Black Panther" sequel at D23 in 2019 alongside Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Feige confirmed at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is underway. Out of respect for the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a secret battle with cancer, Marvel won't recast the role of T'Challa.

"To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman will reprise their roles.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" — December 16

The first "Aquaman" movie grossed more than $1.1 billion at the box office. Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry in a sequel the actor pitched to Warner Bros.

The story will follow Aquaman as he makes "an uneasy alliance" to protect Atlantis and the rest of the world from "irreversible devastation."

"After we finished the first one I went into [Warner Bros.] with my writing partner, I had dreamed up the second one, and we went in and we pitched the idea," Momoa said on "The Drew Barrymore show.

Director James Wan and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick finished up the script after Momoa's first draft.

Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

"Batgirl" — TBD on HBO Max

Concept art for "Batgirl" shown during 2021's DC Fandome event. Warner Bros./DC

Leslie Grace stars as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the HBO Max live-action film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah ("Bad Boys for Life").

J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser will also star while Michael Keaton will reprise his role as an older Bruce Wayne.

