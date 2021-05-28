11 Texas sheriff workers fired, 6 suspended in inmate death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUAN A. LOZANO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Eleven employees with a Texas sheriff’s office have been fired and six others suspended following the February death of an inmate who was hit multiple times in the head by detention officers, authorities announced Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was “very upset and heartbroken” about what a three-month investigation into the death of 23-year-old Jaquaree Simmons found. Medical examiners had ruled Simmons’ death a homicide from injuries to his head.

“We have a duty to protect those in our care and that didn’t happen,” Gonzalez said.

A sheriff’s office internal affairs investigation concluded Simmons had three fights with detention officers on Feb. 16 when the jail had lost power and water pressure during the state’s deadly winter storm.

The first use of force against Simmons took place that morning after he had clogged the toilet of his jail cell and officers responded to clean it.

Later that night, a detention officer hit Simmons in the face after he had thrown his meal tray at the officer and charged at him, according to authorities. When more officers were called in to take him for a medical evaluation, they hit him multiple times in the head, said Major Thomas Diaz, who led the internal affairs investigation.

Simmons was evaluated by a doctor at a jail clinic and had a cut to his left eyebrow and upper lip but reported no pain. He was taken back to his cell, but officers failed to bring him back to the clinic for follow-up X-rays, according to Diaz.

Simmons was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 17 and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation found that detention officers had failed to do visual checks of the inmates in the cell pod where Simmons was being held from Feb. 15 until the moments before he was found in his cell on Feb. 17, Diaz said. Usually these checks are done electronically, but the system was down due to the winter storm, according to authorities.

The officers who were fired or suspended were found to have violated various policies, including using excessive force, failing to document the use of force, not intervening when a fellow officer used force and making false statements to investigators, Diaz said.

“These 11 people betrayed my trust and the trust of our community. They abused their authority,” Gonzalez said. “Their conduct toward Mr. Simmons was reprehensible.”

The 11 employees who were fired included nine detention officers, one detention sergeant and one deputy. The six who were suspended included four detention officers, one detention sergeant and one sheriff’s office sergeant. Their suspensions ranged from three to 10 days.

Houston police are still conducting a separate criminal investigation into Simmons’ death. The results of that probe will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which will determine if charges are filed.

While Gonzalez declined to comment on the criminal investigation, he said he believes crimes were committed in connection with Simmons’ death.

On Feb. 10, Simmons has been booked into the county jail on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. Diaz said Simmons had no health issues when he came to the jail.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Tacoma police officers charged in death of Manuel Ellis who said he couldn't breathe

    Three police officers have been arrested and charged in the death of an unarmed Black man who said he couldn't breathe while being restrained in Washington state last year. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed felony charges in Pierce County Superior Court on Thursday against three officers with the Tacoma Police Department. Two of the officers, Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, were charged with second-degree murder while the third, Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

  • Murkowski says McConnell is blocking Jan. 6 commission for "short-term political gain"

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told reporters on Thursday that she believes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is blocking legislation that would form a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot for "short-term political gain," according to HuffPost.Why it matters: Murkowski, who faces re-election next year, is one of only three Senate Republicans to publicly support the commission, which is expected to be blocked by other Republicans Friday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has said he'd support the commission, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has said she's in favor of the commission with certain changes to the House-passed legislation. The House passed the bill last week with 35 GOP votes.What she's saying: “To be making a decision for the short-term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically. Is that really what this is about, one election cycle after another?” Murkowski said, per HuffPost.“Or are we going to acknowledge that as a country that is based on these principles of democracy that we hold so dear. And one of those is that we have free and fair elections. ... I kind of want that to endure beyond just one election cycle," the senator added.“I need to know. I think it’s important for the country that there be an independent evaluation. ... If you want to make this an independent commission, then, Leader, this is your opportunity. Pick the right people,” Murkowski said. “I guess now we’ll never know,” she said, referring to unresolved questions about the riot. “Isn’t that part of the problem, that we’ll never know? It’ll never be resolved. It’ll always be hanging out there.” The big picture: On Thursday, McConnell said on the Senate floor that he believes the commission is "extraneous" since the Justice Department is already conducting a massive investigation into the riot.Republican opposition to the commission has also infuriated moderate swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).Go deeper: Mother of late Capitol Police officer pressures GOP senators on Jan. 6 commissionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sixers, Phillies return to full capacity

    Philadelphia officials announced Friday that the city will be lifting more COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, June 2.

  • Raiders counting on Richie Incognito to help lead young line

    Offensive lineman Richie Incognito's upcoming season is all about leadership. With veteran center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson and tackle Trent Brown shipped elsewhere during the offseason, Incognito, who recently signed a one-year contract to return to the Las Vegas Raiders, will be relied upon to mentor and guide younger players. “It’s great to be able to have been here for a couple of years and be established and be a leader for these young guys,” Incognito said.

  • Despite setbacks, Mexican president goes on offensive

    Mexico is just starting to recover after a coronavirus death toll nearing 350,000, and the vital tourism sector was hit this week by a downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating. The Mexican leader has refused to mandate mask wearing or a declare any lockdown, policies that critics say increased Mexico’s death toll. “During the pandemic, authoritarian instincts flowered, ‘Stay at home, don’t go out, curfew, don't go out for a walk,' ” López Obrador said, in an apparent reference to strict lockdowns that helped contain outbreaks in Europe and other parts of the world.

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole

    Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the treatment programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”

  • Police officer who mocked LeBron James fired for violating city and state policies

    Police officer with words for LeBron James sacked for posting them on TikTok

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • NASCAR truck race at Charlotte: How to watch, race and qualifying details, entry list

    In 2020, Chase Elliott won the race, while Kyle Busch finished in second.

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Gates divorce may finally force substantial changes to $50bn philanthropic foundation

    They are considering ‘bringing in outside directors’ to the foundation

  • QAnon now as popular in US as some major religions, polls suggest

    Strong correlation between trust in far-right news outlets and belief in QAnon, research finds

  • Lakers hold off late Suns rally for Game 3 win, 2-1 series lead

    The Lakers took control of Game 3 against the Suns in the third quarter and held off a late Phoenix rally for a 109-95 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

  • Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

    Republican senators filibuster a bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.