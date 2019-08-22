After 11 tons of trash taken off Mount Everest, officials ban single-use plastics

Officials banned single-use plastics in the Mount Everest region in an effort to reduce the increasing amounts of trash left behind by thrill-seeking climbers and tourists.

The ban goes into effect January 2020 and covers all plastics less than 30 microns in thickness, according to Agence France Presse. This includes plastic bags, straws, soda and water bottles and most food packaging, The Hindu reported. Beverages in metal cans will be allowed.

The ban will cover the rural municipality of Khumbu Pasanglhamu, which is home to Mount Everest.

The natural wonder of the world has been littered with trash as more adventurers try their luck at scaling the peak. Many bodies of fallen climbers also remain on Everest.

A Nepalese government-led expedition removed more than 11 tons of trash from the nearly 30,000-foot mountain in a 45-day cleaning initiative that began in April, AFP reported.

“If we start now, it will help keep our region, the Everest and the mountains clean long terms,” Ganesh Ghimire, chief administrative officer of the municipality, told AFP.

Additional changes for the mountain are in the works after a Nepalese government committee was formed as a result of a deadly mountaineering season on Mount Everest where 11 people were killed.

A report by the committee released last week says people must have successfully climbed a peak higher than 21,320 feet before they can apply for a permit to scale Mount Everest, which is 29,029 feet. Each climber would be required to have a highly experienced guide.

The climbing season from March to May is when weather conditions are best for scaling the Himalayan mountains.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

