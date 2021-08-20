11 top-rated portable generators, just in time for hurricane season

Generators keep things running through the storm, like your refrigerator, air conditioner, and electronics.

Hurricane season requires preparation to make sure you’re ready for what comes your way. One of the best ways to protect your household is investing in a generator in the case of a power outage. Generators keep things running through the storm, like your refrigerator, air conditioner, and electronics.

Before purchasing a generator, it’s important to read up on safety tips, since using a generator can be dangerous when not done properly.

Important things to consider are the four main types of generators: standby, portable, inverter, and portable power stations. Each option can offer various wattage and fuel source options that you’ll need to consider based on what your home will need and what you have access to.

We’ve rounded up top-rated generators—that include portable options, inverters, and power stations—that are in stock and ready to buy on Amazon, once you know what you’re in the market for.

1. Jackery Portable Power Station

When the storm hits and your power is out, you’ll want to reach for this reliable machine to charge your devices.

With a 4.8-star rating and nearly 10,000 reviews, the Jackery Portable Power Station is a clear fan favorite. This power station is technically made for camping, but reviewers note that it’s a crucial part of their storm emergency pack.

It’s small enough to keep hidden away when not in use, but when the storm hits and your power is out, you’ll want to reach for this reliable machine to charge your devices. It includes a solar panel so that it can be recharged in the sun. This generator can be used inside your home in the case that you’re unable to access the outdoors at the height of the storm.

Get the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for $199

2. DuroStar DS10000E

This powerful generator runs on a 8.3-gallon gas tank and can power up to 10,000 watts—enough to cover home appliances like an air conditioner and refrigerator.

For something more powerful, look at the DuroStar DS10000E. This powerful generator runs on a 8.3-gallon gas tank and can power up to 10,000 watts—enough to cover home appliances like an air conditioner and refrigerator.

It has a 4.5-star rating and over 4,000 reviewers say that this unit is powerful and reliable from year to year. For safety, this portable generator needs to be used outside of your home, and reviewers say this unit can stand up against hurricane weather as a reliable machine that will keep your home running.

Get the DuroStar DS10000E for $1,099

3. Wen 2350 Watt Generator

Over 2,400 reviewers agree that this generator works to run your refrigerator and provide enough power to keep your devices charged.

The Wen 2350 inverter generator runs on a 1-gallon tank of gasoline. It’s lightweight and geared toward campers; however, it’s a fantastic option for your home since it runs quietly and efficiently when you need it to.

Over 2,400 reviewers agree that this generator works to run your refrigerator and provide enough power to keep your devices charged. It has a 4.7-star rating, and it is well priced, coming in just under $500.

Get the Wen 2350 Watt Generator for $427.71

4. EF Ecoflow Delta Generator

If you’re looking for a battery power station that packs a punch and power devices from pressure cookers to microwaves, the EF Ecoflow offers exactly that.

If you’re looking for a battery power station that packs a punch and power devices from pressure cookers to microwaves, the EF Ecoflow offers exactly that.

Almost 1,000 reviewers give this generator a 4.6-star rating, noting its quick charging power and ability to provide reliable backup power. It is one of the pricier power stations on this list, but with it you get a power station that can protect itself from extreme temperature and regulates its battery to extend its life.

Get the EF Ecoflow Delta Generator for $1,299

5. Westinghouse Outdoor WGen9500DF

The reviews on this Westinghouse note that it supplies enough energy to keep heating and cooling systems running when power outages occur.

The Westinghouse WGen9500DF provides some serious power, running on either gas or propane with a peak wattage of 12,500. Over 7,700 reviewers give this unit overwhelmingly positive reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The reviews note that this machine supplies enough energy to keep heating and cooling systems running when power outages occur. Plus, it’s easy to tote around.

Get the Westinghouse Outdoor WGen9500DF for $1,049

6. DuroMax XP10000E

The DuroMax portable generator advertises itself as a reliable machine to keep all of your appliances running during a power outage caused by severe weather.

The DuroMax XP10000E portable generator advertises itself as a reliable machine to keep all of your appliances running during a power outage caused by severe weather. It runs on gasoline and powers up to 10,000 watts. It’s a heavy model at 218 pounds, but the wheels make it easier to transport around wherever you need to use it. It has 3,900 reviewers who have given it a 4.5- star rating.

Get the DuroMax XP10000E for $1,099

7. Champion Power Equipment 100302

This Champion inverter generator is quiet and lightweight, so much so that you can bring it with you on a camping trip.

This Champion inverter generator is quiet and lightweight, so much so that you can bring it with you on a camping trip. You can also depend on it as a backup power source just in case.

With 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, consumers say they highly recommend this model for its quiet power, its remote control feature, and an economy mode gives long lasting power so your generator will keep working through a storm.

Get the Champion Power Equipment 100302 for $603.75

8. Champion Power Equipment 100402

More than 1,800 reviewers have given this model a 4.6-star rating, with many saying that they were pleased with this generator after owning other models.

Another Champion inverter model that comes highly rated is the 100402. It's shaped like a traditional inverter or power station model with a solid build that you’ll be able to bring on the road with you in the RV when you’re not using it at home. It runs on propane or gasoline and has a quiet engine so it won’t keep you up at night.

More than 1,800 reviewers have given this model a 4.6-star rating, with many saying that they were pleased with this generator after owning other models, because it provided reliable power when it’s needed the most.

Get the Champion Power Equipment 100402 for $683.29

9. Champion Power Equipment 100891

For an affordable portable generator, the Champion 100891 is a great value given the power that it provides.

For an affordable portable generator, the Champion 100891 is a great value given the power that it provides. It’s easy to set up, runs on gasoline and has a 7.7-gallon capacity. It also features a cold start option, so that you can get your machine started even in the coldest of weather.

This Champion portable generator has a 4.6- star rating and over 4,400 reviewers who say that this model has helped keep their home powered up through hurricanes passing through.

Get the Champion Power Equipment 100891 for $949

10. DB Power Portable Power Station

The DB Power power station has earned a 4.7-star rating for its strong battery that keeps devices charged.

The DB Power power station has earned a 4.7-star rating for its strong battery that keeps devices charged. At max power, it will last 5 to 6 hours and can fully charge devices repeatedly so that you don’t need to worry about your power failing you when the hurricane hits.

The over 800 reviewers like this product for its compact size and its punch of power. You can also use it indoors.

Get the DB Power Portable Power Station for $127.49

11. Pulsar G12KBN Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

The Pulsar starts up easily and can power appliances with both battery and gasoline power sources,

With an 8-gallon gas tank, this machine can run up to 12 hours when operating a half load. It has a 4.5-star rating and over 700 reviewers who say they rely on this machine.

It starts up easily and can power appliances with both battery and gasoline power sources, which means you’ve got a built-in back-up plan. It also has automatic low fuel shut-off so that you can keep safe.

Get the Pulsar G12KBN for $999.99

