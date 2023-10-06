11 Tri-Cities area restaurants, others fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades to 11 restaurants and other establishments serving or selling food in the Tri-Cities area during food safety inspections from Sept. 23-29.

Two school cafeterias were among those failing inspections.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 47 inspections, including awarding 18 perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Asian Garden, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Sept. 27 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Hills Restaurant & Lounge, 24 Vista Way, Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Jackalope Bar & Grill, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick, Routine Sept. 23 (60 Red, 10 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cold holding (>45°F), improper chemical use, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Ki-Be Elementary & Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Routine Sept. 28 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

La Cocina, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Sept. 28 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding (<45°F).

Layered Cake Artistry, 117 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 29 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Little Caesar’s, 2632 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Prosser Thai Bistro, 614 Sixth St., Prosser, Routine Sept. 23 (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures.

Red Lobster, 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 27 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food. improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (>45°F).

St. Joseph’s School, 516 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper chemical use.

The Endive, 4001 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Routine Sept. 27 (35 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

Passed inspections

Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Asian Garden (Sushi), 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Sept. 27 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Becky’s Coffee @ Farmers Market, 1329 Sommers Ave., Prosser, Routine Sept. 25 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Bern’s Tavern, 618 Sixth St., Prosser, Routine Sept. 23 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Big Lots (Store), 3019 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Birrieria Colima Y Michoacan, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Sept. 26 (20 Red, 8 Blue)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2673 Queensgate Drive Richland, Follow-up Sept. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Country Mercantile, 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco, Routine Sept. 29 (Restaurant 15 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Tamale 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Doggie Style Gourmet (Cart), Event, Routine Sept. 23 (15 Red, 3 Blue)

Dollar Tree (Store), 3017 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Domino’s Pizza, 7007 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Sept. 25 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

El Caporal, 624 Sixth St., Prosser, Routine Sept. 23 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

El Paisano (Mobile), Event, Routine Sept. 28 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 29 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, Routine Sept. 25 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Fresh Leaf Co., 1080 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Sept. 26 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Graze “A Drive Thru”, 131 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Great Wall Super Buffet, 2400 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Follow-up Sept. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart, 313 Third St., Benton City, Routine Sept. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart, 205 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

La Hacienda Meat Market (Grocery), 4242 W. Van Giesen West Richland, Routine Sept. 28 (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Food service 30 Red, 10 Blue)

Lazy River Taphouse, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Sept. 28 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Nueva Esperanza Leadership Academy, 3713 E. A St., Pasco, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Papa John’s Pizza, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Sept. 25 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Pasco Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Sept. 27 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Pasco Child Development Center, 1010 S. 6th Ave., Pasco, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Pasco School District Early Learning Center, 1317 N. 7th Ave., Pasco, Routine Sept. 27 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Players Sports Bar & Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 29 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Skipper’s, 3307 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (30 Red, 5 Blue)

St. Joseph’s Dillon Hall, 506 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 2801 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

The B Spot, 1523B Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Routine Sept. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Busy Bee Diner, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (25 Red, 5 Blue)

The Chicken Shack, 4390 Van Giesen St., West Richland, Follow-up Sept. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Sept. 25 (25 Red, 15 Blue)

The Lodge At Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Follow-up Sept. 26 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Wild Tortugas, 602 Sixth St., Prosser, Routine Sept. 23 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Urban Grounds, 217 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 26 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Village Bar & Grill, 203 N. Dennis St., Kennewick, Routine Sept. 25 (10 Red, 10 Blue)

Wingstop, 6505 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Sept. 29 (10 Red, 0 Blue)