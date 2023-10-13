11 Tri-Cities area restaurants, others fail food safety inspections in early Oct.

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades to 11 restaurants and other businesses selling food in the Tri-Cities area during food safety inspections from Oct. 1-6.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 53 inspections, including awarding 17 perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspection

Denny’s Restaurant, 2801 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 4 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F), improper cold holding (>45°F).

El Guero Tacos Garcia (Mobile), Event, Routine, Oct. 4 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper chemical use.

Holiday Inn, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Oct. 6 (95 Red, 8 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F), improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Hubby’s Pizza, 346 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine Oct. 2 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cold holding (>45°F), accurate thermometer not provided or used.

La Cabana Meat Market (Food service), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant, 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Oct. 2 (65 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper handwashing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place Kennewick, Follow-up Oct. 3 (85 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Popeyes, 240 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Follow-up Oct. 3 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 5 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper handwashing, inadequate handwashing facilities, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food.

Subway, 515 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Oct. 3 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper handwashing.

Viera’s Bakery (Bakery), 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Oct. 4 (40 Red, 15 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cold holding (>45°F), lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Passed inspections

Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway, Richland, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Basin City Hot Spot (Food service), 7380 Road 170, Mesa, Follow-up Oct. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Boys & Girls Club, 801 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Routine Oct. 4 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Cafe’nated, 507 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Oct. 3 (25 Red, 3 Blue)

Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 5 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick, Routine Oct. 5 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Columbia Market (Restaurant), 1831 W. Cartmell St., Pasco, Routine Oct. 2 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Columbia River Elementary School, 9011 Burns Road, Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Cougar Cupboard, 2700 Crimson Way, Richland, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Routine Oct. 4 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Donitas Tacos Pasco, Event, Follow-up Oct. 4 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

DQ Dairy Queen, 1313 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 3 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

El Jazmin, 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Oct. 5 (Deli: 15 Red, 19 Blue) (Meat: 5 Red, 0 Blue) (Store: 10 Red, 5 Blue)

El Mirador, 1315 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Oct. 4 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, Routine Oct. 6 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ice Harbor @ The Marina, 350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Follow-up Oct. 2 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Indulgences Espresso, 5449 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Oct. 3 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, Routine Oct. 4 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Juanitos Foods, 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, Routine Oct. 3 (Deli: 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat: 5 Red, 0 Blue)

Juliana’s Meat Market, 5413 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Routine Oct. 3 (Deli: 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat: 5 Red, 5 Blue) (Store: 0 Red, 5 Blue)

Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Krispy Kreme, 2805 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Oct. 4 (30 Red, 5 Blue)

La Cabana Meat Market), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (Commissary: 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Routine: 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Store: 10 Red, 0 Blue)

Mark Twain Elementary School, 1801 Road 40, Pasco, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road, 84 Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

McDonald’s, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Routine Oct. 4 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Mr. Qwik’s Country (Food service), 13101 N. Glade Road, Eltopia, Follow-up Oct. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

North Franklin Eagles Football, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Routine Oct. 5 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Pepper Preppers Kitchen (Commissary), 713 Ninth St., Benton City, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Rallito De Luna Dos Tortilla Factory, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Oct. 4 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Ray Reynolds Middle School, 9507 Burns Road, Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 2725 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Routine Oct. 4 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Subway, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 4 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Sunset View Elementary School, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Super Quesadilla Gigante, 220 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Routine Oct. 3 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Three City Sports Bar, 900 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine Oct. 2 (30 Red, 5 Blue)

Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 4 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Wendy’s, 930 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Oct. 6 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 5 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Wong’s Chinese Gardens, 1520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Oct. 6 (10 Red, 7 Blue)

Woody’s Bullpen Bar & Grill, 4128 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Oct. 2 (20 Red, 0 Blue)