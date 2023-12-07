11 Tri-Cities restaurants, other businesses fail food safety inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in 11 food safety inspections from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 to restaurants, a food truck, a coffee stand and other businesses selling food in the Tri-Cities.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 72 inspections in the Tri-Cities area, with 28 of those being awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or other food services that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of hand washing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Ahava Coffee Co., 3012 Road 68, Pasco, Routine Nov. 28 (35 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, improper cold holding (42-45°F).

Arby’s, 5115 Road 68, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 30 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Improper cold holding (>45°F).

Carniceria La Cabana (Food service), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 30 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

Casa Rosita (Mobile), Routine Nov. 29 (70 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (gloves not worn to prepare burrito), inadequate handwashing facilities, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Nov. 30 (65 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

La Bella Vita Kitchen and Bar, 1515 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up Nov. 27 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Mariscos Playa Azul, Event, Routine Nov. 29 (60 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hot holding (<130°F), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Noodle Zone/Thai-Go-Pho, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 30 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

North Korners, (Food service), 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 28 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

Red Robin, 1021 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Nov. 30 (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1833 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 30 (55 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (>45°F).

Passed inspection

Albertson’s, 1330 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 27 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Ara Sushi & Grill, 430 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up Dec. 1 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Baby J’s, 2243 Stevens Drive, Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Blackbird Espresso, 3202 Swallow Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 8 Blue)

Boba Lab, 4827 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 10 Blue)

Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Routine Nov. 28 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Boys & Girls Club, 910 W. Seventh Place, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Buffalo Wild Wings, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 27 (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Burger King, 2407 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 1 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Carl’s Jr., 1026 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Casita de Cafe, 420 W. Columbia Ave., Connell, Follow-up Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Chapala Express Restaurant, 1028 Lee Blvd., Richland, Follow-up Dec. 1 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

City Market (Store), 415 S. Rainier St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 3 Blue)

Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, Routine Nov. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Cozumel Mexican Cuisine (Food service), 3801 S. Zintel Way, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 29 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Desert Sky Elementary, 2100 Sunshine Ave., West Richland, Routine Nov. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Eagle Lakes Ranch Lodge, 903 Eagle Road, Othello, Routine Nov. 28 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

El Chapala, 107 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 27 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

El Cora Bar & Grill (Restaurant), 710 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Nov. 28 (15 Red, 2 Blue)

El Sabor De Mexico, 222604 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 27 (20 Red, 0 Blue)

Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Nov. 29 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Golden Dragon Asian Grocers (Store), 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (10 Red, 10 Blue)

Golden Triangle Asian Market, 2810 W. Kennewick Ave. Suite D., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Grocery Outlet (Store), 1325 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

IHop, 5015 Road 68, Pasco, Follow-up Nov. 30 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Joker’s Casino & Atomic Bowl, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland, Follow-up Nov. 30 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Kitchen & Spice Market, 1440 W. Jadwin Ave., Richland, Routine Nov. 27 (Restaurant 25 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

La Placita Mexican Restaurant, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 29 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Lara’s Tacos (Mobile), Event, Routine Dec. 1 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Little Caesar’s, 1935 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Lucky Bao, Event, Follow-up Nov. 27 (0 Red, 8 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 211 E. Elm St., Connell, Routine Nov. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Multiservicios y Mas La Mexicana, 4215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Olive Garden, 1420 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, Routine Nov. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Pasco Burger Company, 110 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 28 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Station, 238 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Routine Nov. 28 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Powells Inferno, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Quick Stop Market & Smoke Shop (Grocery), 1931 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Shopping Spot, 148 S. Road 28, Pasco, Routine Nov. 30 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Southgate Cinemas, 2823 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Southridge Dugout, 4800 Hildebrand Road, Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Sports Page Bar & Grill, 6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 27 (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 698 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (5 Red, 3 Blue)

Subway, 1323 Lee Blvd., Richland, Follow-up Nov. 30 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Sunrise Food Mart, 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 1 (Commissary 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

T/C Commissary Kitchen (Commissary), 104 S. Tacoma St., Pasco, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tacos El Jefe (Mobile), Event, Routine Nov. 30 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Tapteal Elementary School, 2100 Sunshine Ave., West Richland, Routine Nov. 27 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria La Esperanza (Mobile), Event, Routine Dec. 1 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Taverna Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, Routine Nov. 28 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

The Dive, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Routine Nov. 30 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tortilleria La Suavecita, 3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (Bakery 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

X Golf, 2905 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Routine Nov. 28 (0 Red, 5 Blue)