11 Ultra-Cool Gadgets That Will Transform Your Bathroom Into the Smartest Space in the House

Jessica Cherner
  • For anyone who styles their hair regularly and worries that their heat tools are slowly destroying it, this brilliant straightener is for you. When we say “brilliant,” we really mean it: Not only does the T3 Lucea ID iron have nine heat settings but it chooses the best one for your hair type based on the information you feed it on the touch screen (which uses the same tech as the iPhone). So if you have super-fine straight hair or thick 4C curls, prepare to meet your match. Plus, on days you want to refresh your look without going back in with too much heat so soon, the iron self-corrects the original settings. $235, T3 Micro. <a href="https://www.t3micro.com/product/lucea-id-straightening-and-styling-iron" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Stepping on the scale is hardly anyone’s idea of a fun few seconds, but this Wi-Fi-enabled scale will make you reconsider. Not only is it highly accurate but it also syncs up to an app to help you keep track of your progress. Plus, this scale proves that your weight isn’t necessarily about “the number” because it offers the whole picture. For instance, after standing on this scale for a few seconds, you’ll learn your body fat composition, water weight, and muscle and bone masses. $99.99, Bed Bath & Beyond. <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/withings-body-body-composition-wi-fi-smart-scale-with-smartphone-app/3338912?wmSkipPwa=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Save a few seconds and avoid germs with the Simplehuman rechargeable sensor soap dispenser. Available in four stainless-steel finishes, there’s something luxurious about a smudge-free dispenser that releases the perfect amount of creamy, pre-lathered antibacterial foam. $60, Simplehuman. <a href="https://www.simplehuman.com/products/foam-sensor-pump" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You may think that, after all these years, you know the right way to brush your teeth, but there’s actually a lot more to it than you may realize. If your interest is piqued, meet the Oral-B iO electric toothbrush, which will definitely let you know if you’re doing it wrong or if there’s room for improvement. For instance, you get to pick what type of clean you’re in the mood for: an intense scrub, a more gentle cleaning for sensitive teeth, a gum cleansing, or just a daily routine. It also gives you positive reinforcement (a smiley face) when you brush your teeth for at least two minutes and a less-than-impressed face for anything less. The screen also glows bright green when you’re brushing with the right amount of pressure. If you’re pressing too hard, the motor will automatically slow down so that you don’t erode your gums. $299.99, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oral-B-iO-Electric-Toothbrush-Brush/dp/B088CJN5DC?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This toilet may look minimal in its design, but it’s quite advanced when it comes to its functionality. First, and perhaps most important, the Neorest is an antibacterial masterpiece. Built with bright Actilight technology—a bacteria-neutralizing ultraviolet light—and a titanium dioxide-fired bowl, this toilet breaks down even the tiniest of waste particles, making cleaning your commode a chore of the past. It also features front and rear water washing with a remote-controlled temperature and pressure control. Not to worry—there’s also a dryer setting.
  • For those shower singers, these flush-mounted, marine-grade speakers are a serious game changer. They’re designed to work inside the shower, so don’t even worry about getting them wet. $275, Modern Bathroom. <a href="https://www.modernbathroom.com/bathroom-accessories/mr-steam-music-therapy-speakers-ms__ms-spc-speakers.aspx?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There are seemingly limitless numbers of shower heads on the market, but few are as cool as the rain shower from Nebia by Moen. Not only does it look like something out of a utopian technology-fueled future, it also offers double the water coverage of a standard shower head while using about half as much water. $225, Build.com. <a href="https://www.build.com/product/summary/1700360" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You don’t have to be an expert selfie taker to appreciate this renowned portable LED vanity mirror. After all, it doubles as a streaming device with Bluetooth capabilities and has five dimming stages so that you never have to do your hair or makeup under unflattering fluorescents again. If you are looking to up your selfie game, you’ll love the magnetic phone holder. $195, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GLAMCOR-Skinny-Function-Magnification-Attachment/dp/B089VLHHP2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Available in five sizes, the Savvy SmartMirror is perhaps the most intelligent mirror into which we’ve ever gazed: When turned on, you can listen to your favorite music, catch up on the news, or watch last night’s episode as you get ready in the morning. When it’s off, the display completely disappears, and it reverts to being a simple mirror. $4852.5, Lightopia. <a href="https://www.lightopiaonline.com/products/integrity-savvy-led-smartmirror.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • As its name implies, this is Kohler’s second iteration of its legendary smart toilet. The Numi, with a built-in Amazon Alexa, lets you completely customize just about every detail: temperature-controlled cleansing, heated seat, ambient lighting, and air freshening. The Numi also boasts such a structural design that your bathroom will instantly take on a more contemporary look.
  • Rejuvenation’s industrial-inspired towel warmer may be made of solid brass, but it’s available in two quintessentially modern finishes: polished chrome and nickel. Not only does this geometric-designed piece keep even the plushest towels warm but it also serves as a secondary heating source in a space that can get a bit chilly. $1749, Rejuvenation. <a href="https://www.rejuvenation.com/catalog/collections/traditional-wall-mounted-towel-warmer/products/54ac5faad559307e6400177f" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 11

From a do-it-all mirror to a self-cleaning toilet, these high-tech gizmos will do the work for you

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

