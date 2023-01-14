11 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy

Fahad Saleem
·7 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 11 undervalued mid-cap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy.

Mid-cap companies are some of the most attractive investment vehicles that have proven their mettle over the past few years. According to a report by S&P Global, the S&P MidCap 400 index has outperformed the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 index for most of the past 20 years through 2015. The report says that mid-cap companies sit at a sweet spot between small caps and large caps. These companies are out of the volatility faced by small caps but have the growth potential that large caps lack. The report said that small-cap stocks have consistently outperformed large-cap stocks for most of the time frames discussed in the study, except July 1991 to March 2000, when the performance spread was negligible.

Another important report by Wespath discussed the outperformance of mid-cap stocks. The report quotes a research paper by Nobel economics laureate Eugene Fama and co-author Ken French. These experts studied equities for a period starting from 1926 through 1992. The results of this research showed that over long term, small- and mid-cap stocks “consistently” outperform large-cap stocks.

The Wespath report also talks about the reasons of the outperformance of small- and mid-cap stocks. Why these stocks outperform large-cap stocks over a long-term time window? Part of the reason could be the type of industries these companies operate in. Most of the mid- and small-cap companies operate in high-growth areas like software, biotech and robotics.

The report also quoted an important paper published by AQR Capital Management in the Journal of Financial Economics in 2018. This paper analyzed stock returns posted in 1926 through 2012. The research found the outperformance of mid- and small-cap stocks exists especially when controlling for quality. Quality here is defined by financial data such as earnings stability, profitability, profit growth and low debt levels. That’s why in this article we will talk about some quality mid-cap stocks that are undervalued and have long-term growth potential.

Other key advantage investors enjoy while investing in mid-cap stocks is their affordable price. Since mid-cap companies have market caps between $2 billion to $10 billion, these companies don’t have exorbitantly high stock prices, as you will see in this article. These companies, if chosen wisely, offer higher upside and growth potential when compared to large-cap stocks which have, in many cases, already rewarded their early investors.

Our Methodology

For this article, we first screened for stocks that have a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion, PE ratio under 15 and PEG ratio under 1 as of January 12. We then picked 11 of these stocks that are popular among the elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is ranked in descending order of PE ratios.

Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy

11. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PE Ratio: 14.95

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 35

Darling Ingredients is a Texas-based company that makes edible and inedible bio-nutrients. This mid-cap undervalued stock is popular among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. As of the end of the September quarter, 35 elite hedge funds reported having stakes in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), compared to 33 funds in the previous quarter. The total value of the stakes at the end of September was $699 million.

Last month, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted patent to Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s health brand Rousselot. The patent gives intellectual property to SiMoGel, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s gelatin technology that eliminates the need for starch-based gummy production.

In November, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) announced its third quarter results, according to which its revenue jumped a whopping 48% in the period to total $1.75 billion, beating analyst estimates by $110 million.

10. Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

PE Ratio: 13.69

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 40

Another luxury fashion brands company in our list, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is behind famous names like Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman.

Earlier this month, Bank of America called Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) one of its top US picks. BofA analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said that there is little markdown risk to inventory for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s products that often “transcend” seasons. The analyst is hopeful about the opportunities with AUR gains through smarter discounting and higher ticket. BofA set a $45 price target on the stock.

As of the end of the third quarter, 40 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), compared to 36 funds in the previous quarter.

9. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PE Ratio: 12.97

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 29

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is an automotive parts company that makes propulsion systems for vehicles. Over the past six months the stock has gained about 26% in value.

As of the end of the third quarter, 29 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), compared to 32 funds in the previous quarter. The total value of these stakes was $194 million.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) stock is in the limelight these days after it shared its plans for a tax-free spin-off of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company with a target date of late 2023.

Oppenheimer gave positive comments about the decision and said it is waiting for more details.

Recently, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) also announced its plans to reduce its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline.

8. H & R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PE Ratio: 11.74

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 24

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) is a Missouri-based tax preparation company that has posted a phenomenal performance over the past year, gaining about 67% in stock value. Despite this huge gain, the stock’s PE ratio is 11, as of January 12. H&R Block is also a dividend-paying stock. In November, H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) announced a $0.29/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward dividend yield at the time came in at 2.97%. The dividend was payable on January 3 to shareholders of record December 6.

As of the end of the third quarter, 24 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB), compared to 27 funds in the previous quarter. Among the notable hedge funds having stakes in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) are Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management, Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies and Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings.

7. Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

PE Ratio: 9.44

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 36

Wisconsin-based motorcycle company Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) ranks 7th in our list of mid-cap undervalued stocks to buy now. Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is working on a new brand strategy that will see the company expand to other areas of the motorcycle ecosystem, including parts, accessories, apparel and lifestyle. Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is also tapping in the electric motorcycle segment. Its LiveWire range of electric motorcycles is among the very few electric motorcycles sold in the market.

Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is also a dividend-paying company. In November, Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) declared a $0.1575/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward dividend yield at the time came in at 1.33%. The dividend was payable on December 23 to shareholders of record December 9.

A total of 36 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database of 920 funds had stakes in Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), a sharp jump from 25 funds in the previous quarter.

6. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

PE Ratio: 9.10

Number of Hedge Funds Having Stakes in the Company: 31

Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE:JWN) is an American luxury department store chain company that sells shoes, apparel and jewelry. Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE:JWN) has a dividend yield of about 4% as of January 12. Despite posting decent Q3 results, Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE:JWN) is under pressure after its CEO last month talked about the macroeconomic problems and consumer spending strain. The stock was also downgraded by Piper Sandler. However, this has provided an attractive entry point for investors who can wait since the market will turn the corner sooner or later and overall environment for luxury brand companies like Nordstrom will turn positive.

As of the end of the third quarter, 31 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported having stakes in Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN). The total value of these stakes was $304 million.

 

Click to continue reading and see 5 Undervalued Mid Cap Stocks To Buy.

 

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 11 Undervalued Mid Cap Stocks To Buy is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy. The fluctuating market conditions have altered investor sentiment, bringing income-generating stocks to the limelight. Moreover, […]

  • Exclusive: Occidental CEO eyes enhanced oil recovery, CO2 capture in Colorado

    In an exclusive interview, Oxy's CEO explains the Houston oil company's vision for its Denver-Julesburg Basin oil business.

  • 10 Stocks with the Biggest Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks with the biggest buybacks. If you want to see more stocks with the biggest buybacks, go directly to 5 Stocks with the Biggest Buybacks. When they generate a profit, companies can choose to keep the profits on their balance sheet, invest the profits back into […]

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Quantum computing involves using the power of quantum mechanics to increase computing power. The faster processing power of quantum computing can bring benefits across numerous industries. For example, some of the possible applications include the development of battery technology for electric vehicles, loan portfolio optimization, and acceleration of the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.

  • China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China has appointed Zheng Yanxiong, head of the national security office in Hong Kong, as director of its Liaison Office in the city, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a notice on Saturday. Zheng, who replaces Luo Huining, 68, as head of Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong, is among the Chinese and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the United States after the city's pro-democracy protests in 2019.

  • CIO sees 'further pain' for stocks in 2023

    STORY: Signs of easing inflation that some investors believe may push the Federal Reserve to end its rate increases sooner than projected have contributed to a recent stock market rally this year, after the S&P 500 fell more than 19% in 2022.But Rathbun said that while investor sentiment has improved, "nothing fundamental has changed," noting that U.S. inflation remains stubbornly high.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • Exclusive-India alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share

    Pernod Ricard violated the liquor policy of India's capital city by financially supporting retailers who in exchange stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, the country's financial crimes agency alleges. India's Enforcement Directorate said in court documents filed in November that Pernod India provided corporate guarantees worth 2 billion rupees ($25 million) in 2021 to its banker HSBC and then asked it to facilitate loans to retailers, who used the funds to bid for liquor store licences in New Delhi. The Delhi government's policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales directly or indirectly and Pernod was "in contravention" as it effectively used bank guarantees to invest in retailers, said the documents, which were reviewed by Reuters.

  • China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines to delist from NYSE amid exodus of state-owned enterprises from US exchanges

    Two Chinese state airlines announced on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), adding to a list of state-owned companies withdrawing from US capital markets amid tightened scrutiny by Washington. China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines said they would voluntarily delist and deregister their American depositary receipts (ADRs) and underlying H shares under the United States Securities Exchange Act, according to separate filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange

  • The George Santos disaster is a direct consequence of the collapse of local news

    What the election of George Santos reveals about the catastrophic collapse of local news.

  • Exclusive-Exxon prepares to start up $2 billion Texas oil refinery expansion

    Exxon Mobil Corp in coming days will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, people familiar with the matter said, completing a $2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago. Initial startup of a 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan. 31, the sources said, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the United States. It is the first major expansion to U.S. oil processing in nearly a decade, adding the equivalent of a mid-sized refinery, and coming online as scheduled at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden has been urging refiners to produce more fuels, or face penalties.

  • Victor Oladipo with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 01/14/2023

  • OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft

    The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code.Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

    These five high-growth stocks are beaten down from their highs and could be bagger stocks for long-term investors.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Not too many companies are built not just to last, but to thrive in any and all market environments.

  • 281 Billion Reasons Why You May Regret Not Buying Apple Stock

    The tech giant's biggest source of revenue could get a shot in the arm from sales in one huge market.

  • AMD is making history for Asian women executives

    AMD hiring Jean Hu as CFO made history, making the chip maker the first major U.S. tech company to have women of Asian descent as CEO and CFO at the same time.

  • Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) Stock Up Recently?

    Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' (NZSE:HLG) stock is up by 4.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the...

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Here Are the Best Tech ETFs for 2023

    A brutal year for tech stocks makes this a promising time to consider ETFs holding tech names. Mean reversion suggests semiconductor and software ETFs should be at the top of the list.