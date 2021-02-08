11 fun Valentine's Day bouquets that aren't flowers

Sarah Vincelette, Reviewed.com
Surprise your sweetheart with the very much unexpected.
Surprise your sweetheart with the very much unexpected.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, unique gifts have become harder to find among the aisles of gigantic stuffed bears and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate. The same goes for a flower bouquet. Red roses, for V-Day? Groundbreaking. But if you’re looking for a gift that doesn’t scream “I gave this no thought and picked it up on the way,” we’d recommend something that’s sure to stand out: a bouquet that doesn’t even involve flowers. Yes, they exist.

There are bouquets out there that feature doughnuts, coffee, and even candles that are perfect for your sweetheart and won't die after a week (they will probably be consumed, though). Here are 11 unique bouquets that you should give this Valentine's Day.

Who needs flowers, anyway?

1. For the one with a sweet tooth: A cookie bouquet

12 "long stemmed" cookies delivered to their doorstep.
12 "long stemmed" cookies delivered to their doorstep.

All the beauty of a bouquet of flowers, but edible. These heart-shaped buttercream beauties come in a bouquet of 12 or 24 and have a satin bow wrapped around their gift packaging for a special touch. When we previously snacked on treats from Cheryl's Cookies, we couldn't believe they weren't homemade They’re great to give your sweetheart, and even perfect for your group of galentines.

Get the Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers from Cheryl’s Cookies for $49.99

2. For the diehard Star Wars fan: A Death Star bouquet

May the romantic force be with you.
May the romantic force be with you.

No Star Wars stan should go without this intricately detailed pop-up bouquet featuring many notable characters and icons from the film series. Made from paper, this bouquet can be cherished and displayed for years to come. It comes as a card, so you can also send along a personalized note and photo along with it to make it even more special.

Get the Star Wars Death Star Love Explosion Bouquet from LovePop Cards for $26

3. For the candy connoisseur: A bouquet of retro sweets

Something new for even the biggest candy fans.
Something new for even the biggest candy fans.

If your Valentine loves trying new candy, this retro candy bouquet is perfect for them. It’s elaborately assembled with sweets we all know and love, like candy necklaces, but also some that are harder to find in the United States like Flumps and Dip Dabs. It's so tempting, it will probably last less than a bouquet of roses.

Get the Sweet Bouquet Gift from Etsy for $24.34

4. For the meat-lover: A beef jerky bouquet

Totally unconventional, which makes it perfect for this list.
Totally unconventional, which makes it perfect for this list.

Let’s be honest: we all know someone that would love this bouquet of smoked meat. According to our lab manager, Jon Chan, who tested these jerky flowers from Manly Man Co., they’d be a great gift for someone who typically does things for the ‘Gram—but not so much for jerky enthusiasts. “The jerky itself is mediocre,” he said. “The ‘stems’ were also passable.” Basically, it's a great gag gift, but the jerky itself is nothing impressive.

Get the Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet from Manly Man Co. for $89

5. For the one who loves a good cuppa: A mint tea bouquet

Tea lovers will adore this one.
Tea lovers will adore this one.

This bouquet's got everything a tea drinker could ever want. Customizable from the ground up, you can pick from a fantastic variety of teas, mugs, treats for dunking like biscotti or shortbread, and even a handmade card to write sweet nothings to your Valentine in. We love this mint bouquet, in particular, to freshen up the romance.

Get the Mint Tea Bouquet from Tea Bouquet Gifts for $34.50

6. For the one who loves all things Disney: A Lilo & Stitch bouquet

Make hearts explode with this precious gesture.
Make hearts explode with this precious gesture.

We can already hear the “aww’s” that will ensue after receiving this adorable bouquet featuring your lover's favorite Disney movie. It comes with long-lasting soap rosettes and six cute plushies with a beautiful packaging for a true gasp factor upon unwrapping. You have the option to from six different color packaging options like blue, pink, and Ohana to showcase the iconic blue alien.

Get the Stitch and Lilo Stuffed Cartoon Bouquet from Etsy for $97.97

7. For setting the mood: A candle bouquet

Candles and roses combine for the best-smelling bouquet there is.
Candles and roses combine for the best-smelling bouquet there is.

Treat your special someone with a luxurious array of candles that’ll create the perfect ambiance for Valentine’s Day. These bouquets match white, red, and pink roses with favorite Yankee Candle scents that should last longer than the flowers. Each one is made to order, so you can personalize it with a name or special saying, as well. The best part? It ships for free.

Get the Valentine’s Yankee Candle & Roses Bouquet from Etsy for $42.99

8. For the one who loves charcuterie: A salami bouquet

Salami get this straight…
Salami get this straight…

Feed their antipasto dreams with this selection of gourmet meat from Olympia Provisions, featuring three (or six) stems of French, Spanish and Italian salami. The bouquet comes rustically wrapped in butcher paper and tied with a red ribbon for the ultimate bouquet effect, and are individually wrapped for ultimate freshness. Make sure you have a cheese board ready.

Get the Olympia Provisions Salami Bouquet from Food52 for $50

9. For the one who prefers plants over flowers: A succulent bouquet

These lovely bouquets feature a variety of succulents in all different colors.
These lovely bouquets feature a variety of succulents in all different colors.

Yes, we said no flowers—but succulents don’t count. If your Valentine is a certified Plant Parent, this gorgeous arrangement of succulents is sure to win their heart. Greenhouse-grown and hand selected just for your order, these bouquets can be customized by both size and color and feature either twine or ribbon wrapped stems. Better yet, the seller includes instructions on how to plant the succulents, so they will (hopefully) have them forever.

Get the Succulent Bouquet from Etsy for $89

10. For the one who always takes a lollipop from the bank: this Chupa Chup bouquet

The classic candy makes for a great Valentine's surprise.
The classic candy makes for a great Valentine's surprise.

Who knew lollipops could be so romantic? This eye-popping bouquet has a variety of fifty Chupa Chup pops all cinched up with festive red cellophane and a big bow. The golden butterflies add a whimsical look and feel that any sweetheart will simply adore.

Get the Chupa Chup Lollipop Bouquet from Etsy for $24.99

11. For pretty much anyone: A donut bouquet

Donuts, in any format, are a great choice.
Donuts, in any format, are a great choice.

I don’t know what it is about pastry on sticks, but there’s simply no denying the aphrodisiac effect of a donut bouquet. There’s not one person who wouldn’t love to receive one. This particular bouquet from Harry & David features mini donuts dipped in either white or dark chocolate and topped with sprinkles. You do have to assemble the bouquet yourself, but it’s a good novelty gift for someone who loves doughnuts—so, pretty much everyone.

Get the Donut Bouquet from Harry & David for $49.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 11 unique Valentine's Day bouquets that aren't flowers

