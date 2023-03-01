There have been 11 violent homicides in Macon this year, including five in February

Macon saw 70 homicides in 2022 amid a surge in violence, shattering the previous record of 54 in 2021.

There have been 11 homicides this year. Here is a list of victims. Note that not all homicides are murders, and that not all cases have been adjudicated or fully investigated.

1. Monquencio Johnson, 26

Johnson was shot and killed Jan. 6 while driving his car in south Macon near on Broadway. At about 8:30 p.m. that night, Johnson turned down Broadway and multiple shots were fired, killing Johnson and causing him to crash into a nearby pole. Police suspected gang activity in the killing but hadn’t arrested any suspects.

2. Ashton Roberts, 15

Roberts was found shot dead the morning of Jan. 10 on Pinson Street near Rocky Creek Road and Houston Avenue. Roberts was shot several times. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect, 57-year-old Algie Bryant, and charged him with murder that night.

3. Ishmael Hassan Saleem, 47

Saleem was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Jan. 19 on Lincoln Street near Pio Nono Avenue and Interstate 75 in Macon. He was found unresponsive and lying in his car. Deputies had not arrested any suspects.

4. Waymond Danzy, 39

Danzy was found shot dead at about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Walnut Hill Apartments near Gray Highway. Danzy died from a single gunshot wound. Deputies arrested Jada Johnson, 27, and charged her with Danzy’s murder Jan. 21, though they were searching for another suspect as well.

5. Pinalkumar Patel, 52

Patel was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Jan. 20 when he and his wife and daughter were confronted at gunpoint by three masked men in their driveway. All three family members were shot, and the wife and daughter were in stable condition. Police had not arrested any suspects, but asked for the public’s help identifying a vehicle caught on camera at the shooting.

6. Robert Clayton Wells, 60

Wells was shot and killed around noon Jan. 24 at the Mrs. Winner’s chicken restaurant near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Eisenhower Parkway. The Dublin man was found in a work truck in the driveway next to the eatery. Deputies said the suspect ran into the woods following the shooting.

7. Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr., 39

On Feb. 11, Bradberry was killed in a home in 2400 block of Monroe Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the shooting hours before by ShotSpotter, and discovered Bradberry dead.

8. Jeffery Giddens, 56

Jeffery Giddens was at his home on Village Green Drive in southwestern Bibb County on Feb. 18 when he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The two men fought, and Giddens was hit on the head. He fell to the ground and the other man fled, the release read.

9. Keymarion Manor, 19

Manor was injured during an exchange of gunfire in Macon’s Bird City on Feb. 23. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital by the county coroner the next day. Manor had been charged in connection with a 2020 murder, and his case was pending.

10. Cadarrius Terrell Porter, 20

Porter was found dead by Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 25 in the 300 block of Grier Street. No suspects have been identified publicly.

11. Corey Maurice Hall, 25

Hall was fatally wounded in the 1700 block of Wren Avenue the evening of Feb. 25. Police said witnesses reported Hall and several others were standing around a parked car, when someone drove by and fired shots.